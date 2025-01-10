Man City ‘working on deal’ to sign 18-year-old wonderkid

Manchester City in Talks to Sign Palmeiras Star Vitor Reis

Manchester City are reportedly negotiating a deal to secure Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis. As reported by The Athletic, the Premier League champions have already reached an agreement with the 18-year-old player, but discussions with Palmeiras over the transfer fee continue. The Brazilian club values Reis at over £25 million (€30.1m, $31m), highlighting the high regard in which the teenager is held.

A Potential First-Team Addition

Reis is viewed by City as a first-team prospect, although it remains uncertain whether he would arrive in January or later this year. City are keen to bring him in as soon as possible, but Palmeiras are hesitant to let him go before the Club World Cup in June. Given his status as a starter in Abel Ferreira’s side, the Brazilian club’s preference to retain him for the prestigious tournament is understandable.

The centre-back has already amassed 22 first-team appearances since his senior debut in June. Capped at Brazil’s under-17 level, Reis’ rapid rise has attracted interest from top European clubs, including Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Brighton & Hove Albion. However, City’s proactive approach appears to place them in the lead for his signature.

Broader Recruitment Efforts

City’s pursuit of Reis comes amid ongoing negotiations for Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov. While agreements for these players remain pending, it’s clear that Pep Guardiola’s side are intensifying efforts to bolster their squad with youthful talent as they aim to maintain dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential signing of Vitor Reis is an exciting glimpse into the club’s future. At just 18 years old, Reis embodies City’s commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of world-class talent. His performances for Palmeiras suggest he could eventually slot seamlessly into Guardiola’s tactical system, offering defensive solidity combined with composure on the ball.

City’s track record with young talent under Guardiola only adds to the optimism. Players like Phil Foden and Rico Lewis have thrived under the Spaniard’s guidance, and Reis’ potential arrival could signal another success story in the making. Fans will undoubtedly hope that Reis joins the squad sooner rather than later, especially given the defensive challenges City have occasionally faced in a demanding campaign.

While £25 million represents a significant investment for an 18-year-old, City’s willingness to prioritise youth development is evident. The prospect of Reis learning alongside seasoned defenders like Ruben Dias and John Stones is tantalising, as it promises a seamless transition from a raw talent to a polished Premier League performer.

Ultimately, City’s pursuit of Reis, alongside Marmoush and Khusanov, reflects their ambition to remain at the pinnacle of world football. For the supporters, this is another step towards an enduring legacy of success.