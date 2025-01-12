West Ham Striker Niclas Fullkrug Faces Lengthy Injury Spell

Niclas Fullkrug Injury Adds to West Ham’s Troubles Under Graham Potter

West Ham United are reeling from the news that Niclas Fullkrug will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during Friday’s clash with Aston Villa. In a bitter blow for new manager Graham Potter, the 31-year-old striker pulled up clutching his hamstring before collapsing to the pitch at Villa Park.

The injury comes at a crucial juncture in the Hammers’ campaign as they look to steady the ship under Potter’s leadership. Already struggling with a disrupted season, Fullkrug’s absence further complicates West Ham’s attacking options.

Hamstring Woes for Fullkrug

Niclas Fullkrug’s injury occurred during West Ham’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, a game that marked Potter’s first in charge. The German international, who has struggled with injuries since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, quickly signalled to the bench before being helped off the pitch by medical staff.

Speaking after the match, Potter confirmed the seriousness of the injury: “It doesn’t look good for Niclas. He felt something in his hamstring, and we’ll need to assess it further.”

West Ham later issued a statement confirming that Fullkrug will be out for “a number of weeks.” However, reports from Sunday suggest the striker could miss as much as three months of action, a significant blow given the club’s reliance on him for goals.

Injury History Hampers Fullkrug’s Impact

Fullkrug’s time at West Ham has been far from smooth. The 31-year-old joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in a £27 million deal but has been limited to just three Premier League starts due to persistent injuries.

Earlier in the season, Fullkrug missed three months with an Achilles issue, and this latest setback raises questions about his long-term fitness. For a player brought in to provide a physical presence and a clinical touch in front of goal, his unavailability has been a source of frustration for both club and fans.

The injury also places added pressure on Potter, who is already dealing with a depleted squad and a tough fixture list. Finding a reliable forward in Fullkrug’s absence will be a priority for the new manager, with West Ham’s attack looking light in his absence.

Summerville Injury Adds to Potter’s Problems

Adding to West Ham’s woes, winger Crysencio Summerville also picked up an injury during the FA Cup third-round tie. While initial assessments suggest his injury is less severe than Fullkrug’s, it is yet another setback for Potter as he looks to stamp his authority on the team.

The Hammers’ medical team remains hopeful that Summerville’s fitness issues will be resolved quickly, but the loss of two key attacking players in quick succession highlights the fragility of West Ham’s squad depth.

Potter will now be forced to juggle his resources as the Hammers face a challenging run of fixtures. With a North London Derby on the horizon and Europa League commitments, West Ham must find a way to cope without their marquee signing.