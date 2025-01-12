Bologna Defender Beukema on Liverpool’s Transfer Radar

Liverpool’s January Moves: Beukema Bid and Elliott’s Future Under the Spotlight

Liverpool’s January transfer window is heating up, with reports from the Liverpool Echo revealing the club has submitted an offer for Bologna defender Sam Beukema. At the same time, speculation mounts over the future of Harvey Elliott, with Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion expressing interest.

Arne Slot’s squad management continues to be a key topic, as fans wonder how much change could come during this crucial period. Here’s a detailed look at what’s unfolding at Anfield.

Beukema Bid Signals Defensive Reinforcement

Liverpool have reportedly made their first move to bolster the defence by bidding for Bologna’s Sam Beukema. The 26-year-old Dutch centre-back has been a standout performer in Serie A, helping his club qualify for the Champions League last season for the first time in 60 years.

According to the Echo, “Liverpool have made an ‘offer’ for his services,” and while several other clubs are interested, it’s Liverpool who have “supposedly begun the bidding.” The exact value of the proposal remains undisclosed, but Beukema’s profile fits the mould of a modern centre-back, comfortable with the ball at his feet and commanding at the back.

Arne Slot’s interest in Beukema is not new. The Liverpool boss tried to sign him during his time at Feyenoord, but Bologna secured the player in July 2023. Slot’s familiarity with Beukema could be crucial in convincing the player to move to Anfield.

In October, Beukema expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, saying: “I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club.”

The Echo adds: “The report adds that an offer has been made, though Bologna have no intention to part ways with the 26-year-old this month.” However, Liverpool’s persistence could test Bologna’s resolve.

Elliott’s Future at Anfield in Doubt

While Liverpool focus on defensive reinforcements, Harvey Elliott’s future at the club appears less certain. The 21-year-old midfielder, who joined from Fulham in 2019, has struggled to secure regular starts under Arne Slot.

The Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool have set Elliott’s asking price at £35-40 million, with Borussia Dortmund and Brighton among the interested clubs. The Reds would make a significant profit on the youngster, having initially signed him for under £5 million.

Elliott’s potential departure has sparked debate among fans. His versatility and technical skills are evident, but breaking into Liverpool’s starting XI remains a challenge. Some argue that selling him now could be premature, especially given his long-term potential.

Liverpool may be willing to cash in if a suitable offer comes through. However, as the Echo points out, “Liverpool have no plans to offload Elliott unless the valuation is met.”

Slot Responds to Transfer Rumours

Transfer speculation continues to swirl around Anfield, with links to several high-profile players, including Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, Arne Slot was quick to dismiss much of the talk during a recent press conference.

“When you said yourself ‘linked with’, I was thinking: ‘Which club is he going to say now?’” Slot said when asked about Kvaratskhelia. “What I make of that is that this is January… and nine out of 10 times or 99 out of 100 times, at the end of the window it’s been clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true.”

Slot’s comments highlight the media-driven nature of transfer rumours during the January window. Still, fans will be hoping for at least one or two new faces to boost Liverpool’s title challenge.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Liverpool’s reported bid for Sam Beukema is a positive step towards addressing defensive depth. With injuries regularly impacting the backline, signing a reliable centre-back is essential. Beukema’s leadership at Bologna and Champions League experience make him a sensible target.

However, the uncertainty around Harvey Elliott’s future divides opinion. Selling a homegrown talent who has yet to hit his peak feels premature. Elliott’s technical ability and versatility could still play a crucial role for Liverpool, especially in cup competitions.

That said, if a club like Borussia Dortmund comes knocking with a £40 million offer, Liverpool’s decision-makers may see it as too good to refuse. The club’s track record of reinvesting transfer funds wisely gives hope that any departure would be part of a well-structured plan.

Ultimately, it’s a balancing act. Strengthening the defence with Beukema while ensuring promising talents like Elliott aren’t lost prematurely is key to Liverpool’s long-term success. The next few weeks will be telling.