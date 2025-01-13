Report: Contract issues keep Palace loanee out of FA Cup clash

Glasner Addresses Chalobah Absence Amid Chelsea Recall Speculation

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner provided clarity on Trevoh Chalobah’s absence during their narrow 1-0 FA Cup victory over Stockport. The match at Selhurst Park saw Eberechi Eze’s early strike secure the Eagles’ progression, but the absence of Chalobah sparked speculation about his future at the club and potential recall by Chelsea.

Contractual Issues Keep Chalobah Out

Glasner revealed post-match that “a contractual issue” was the reason Chalobah did not feature. While the 25-year-old Chelsea loanee was expected to start, Glasner admitted that the situation was complex.

“It’s not too easy to explain, but it’s a contractual issue we had to take care of, and this is why he didn’t play,” Glasner said. When pressed further, he added, “I’m not a lawyer, but I was told that it’s in this round. Let’s say it’s not that clear, to be honest. In this round, it’s better not to play.”

Glasner confirmed that he was informed of Chalobah’s unavailability on Saturday evening, insisting the decision was made internally and not prompted by Chelsea.

Chelsea’s Position on Chalobah

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca addressed the speculation surrounding Chalobah’s potential recall earlier in the week. He stated, “Unfortunately I have to give you the same answer. Trev is a good player, but in this moment, he is a Palace player, so we will see.”

Palace fans will hope that Chalobah’s future remains in south London, with Glasner expressing optimism. “I know (Chalobah) wants to stay. I know we want, and so I think yes. We still have (a lot of time) to go in the transfer window. Like always, everything can happen.”

Looking Ahead

Despite Chalobah’s absence, Glasner’s focus remains on upcoming fixtures, starting with Leicester City. He confirmed his expectation that Chalobah would be available for selection on Wednesday night. “For me, it’s forgotten because I have to focus on Leicester City and on the players, and I expect Trevoh being available and playing at Leicester.”

Glasner also highlighted the opportunity Chalobah’s absence provided for Chadi Riad, who completed a full 90 minutes. Reflecting on the situation, Glasner remarked, “What is bad for one guy can be the chance for the other one.”

With both Chalobah and captain Marc Guehi rumoured to be Chelsea targets, Glasner reaffirmed his commitment to keeping the squad intact: “I want that we stay together with this squad.”

Conclusion

As the January transfer window unfolds, Chalobah’s future remains a key talking point. For now, Glasner’s Palace will look to maintain focus as they navigate both on-field battles and off-field uncertainties.