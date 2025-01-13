Report: Arsenal’s attacking options dwindle after latest injury blow

Gabriel Jesus Injury Sparks Concerns for Arteta and Arsenal

Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round defeat to Manchester United was marred by an even greater setback: Gabriel Jesus suffering a potentially serious knee injury. The Brazilian striker was stretchered off shortly before half-time after colliding with United captain Bruno Fernandes. Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments offered little reassurance, describing Jesus’ condition as a “big worry.”

Jesus’ Injury: A Painful Blow for Arsenal

The incident occurred as Jesus attempted to challenge Fernandes, resulting in the forward needing immediate treatment from Arsenal’s medical staff. After being substituted for Raheem Sterling, Jesus was sent home, with scans scheduled for Monday to assess the damage.

Arteta provided an initial update, explaining, “He had to come off on a stretcher, with a lot of pain, touching his knee. It’s not looking good. I think it is the other one [and not the knee he injured at the 2022 World Cup].”

This latest setback follows ongoing knee pain Jesus has dealt with since his injury at the World Cup in Qatar. Arteta’s tone highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the striker’s fitness, admitting, “The worrying factor is more the feeling that he had, when he had to come off, and the pain that he was in.”

Arsenal’s Mounting Challenges

Arsenal’s injury woes are piling up, with Bukayo Saka already sidelined until March due to a hamstring issue, and Ethan Nwaneri also out with a muscle problem. If Jesus is confirmed to face a long-term absence, Arsenal will be left with only four fit senior forwards, adding pressure to bolster their attack during the January transfer window.

The Gunners’ inefficiency in front of goal against United only compounds their issues. Kai Havertz was among those who missed crucial chances, a fact Arteta addressed post-match: “We missed [chances] from various ways, from different players… but I focus very much on the ones that we have to perform at the highest level.”

Transfer Window Becomes Crucial

Should Jesus be ruled out for an extended period, Arsenal’s plans for January will undoubtedly shift. The need to secure an additional forward will intensify as they aim to maintain their Premier League title challenge and balance domestic and European commitments.

For now, all eyes are on the results of Monday’s scans. Arsenal supporters will hope for better news, but the early signs suggest Arteta may have to navigate another period without one of his key players.