Report: Young South American defender set for Man Utd medical

Manchester United Close in on Signing Paraguayan Talent Diego Leon

Manchester United are on the verge of securing the services of Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon, marking their first acquisition of the January transfer window. The 17-year-old, currently playing for Cerro Porteño, is set to arrive in Manchester today to undergo a medical and finalise the details of his move, according to The Standard.

Deal Details and Timeline

Leon’s transfer to Old Trafford has reportedly been agreed for a fee between £4-6 million. However, he will only officially join United in April when he turns 18, in line with international transfer regulations.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Leon expressed his excitement: “It was just a dream and now I’m going to know everything. I’m going for the check-ups, I’ll be back on Tuesday. I’ve already started studying [English].”

The teenager’s current club, Cerro Porteño, may see him return on loan before he officially begins his career with the Red Devils in the summer.

A Rising Star

Leon has already made an impression on the international stage, having been named in Paraguay’s squad for the South American Under-20 Championship, set to take place in Venezuela from January 23 to February 16.

This deal also represents the first signing under new United manager Ruben Amorim, who is keen to shape the squad with young and promising talent as he builds for the future.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The signing of Diego Leon feels like a step in the right direction for the club’s recruitment strategy. At 17, Leon represents the future—a player brimming with potential and a hunger to prove himself on the grandest stage.

The reported fee of £4-6 million may seem modest by United’s usual spending standards, but it is a clear indication that the club is looking beyond established stars to develop young talents who can be moulded into first-team contributors.

Leon’s early enthusiasm, including his comments about learning English and embracing the opportunity, suggests a player with the right mindset to succeed at United. His inclusion in Paraguay’s Under-20 Championship squad also highlights his growing stature on the international scene.

For United fans, this deal signals a fresh approach under Ruben Amorim—an emphasis on youth, long-term planning, and scouting talent from less conventional markets. While Leon might not make an immediate impact, the prospect of his development alongside other academy prospects is exciting.

This move also strengthens United’s ties to South American football, a region historically rich in raw talent. If nurtured correctly, Leon could become an integral part of the squad in years to come.