Preview: Chelsea look to end winless run against Bournemouth

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Preview, Team News, and Prediction

Chelsea face a crucial Premier League test as they host an in-form Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. The Blues, once tipped for a potential title challenge, have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Bournemouth arrive with confidence, unbeaten in their last six league matches.

Chelsea’s Recent Form

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side have endured a frustrating spell in the Premier League, failing to win in their last four outings. Their most recent league fixture, a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, highlighted their lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

While a 5-0 FA Cup thrashing of Morecambe may have boosted morale, it does little to dispel questions about Chelsea’s ability to compete at the highest level consistently.

There are positives, however. Reece James and Romeo Lavia have returned from injury and are now fully fit, while Noni Madueke is also ready to feature after recovering from illness. Maresca is expected to field his strongest XI as Chelsea look to reignite their Premier League campaign.

Bournemouth’s Momentum

Bournemouth, under manager Andoni Iraola, have been a revelation in recent weeks. Unbeaten in six Premier League matches, the Cherries have found form despite injury setbacks. Evanilson and Enes Ünal remain sidelined, but Luis Sinisterra, Adam Smith, and Marcus Tavernier could return to bolster the squad.

This impressive run of form will give Bournemouth belief they can secure a positive result, even at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea to Edge Tight Contest

While Bournemouth’s resilience has been admirable, Chelsea’s quality and the return of key players could tip the balance in their favour. The Blues’ home advantage and need for a win should see them through, but it won’t be straightforward. A 2-1 Chelsea victory seems a likely outcome.

Key Information

Date and Time: Tuesday 14 January 2025, 7:30 PM GMT

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live Stream: Discovery+ app for subscribers

Head-to-Head Record

Chelsea Wins: 15

Draws: 2

Bournemouth Wins: 5

With both sides chasing points for different reasons, this promises to be a compelling encounter in west London.