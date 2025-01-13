Preview: Forest host Liverpool in crucial Premier League title clash

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: A Premier League Battle for Supremacy

Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool to the City Ground in a high-stakes Premier League clash that could shape the title race. Forest, the only team to have beaten the Reds this season, are in formidable form and sit second in the table under Nuno Espírito Santo. Liverpool, led by Arne Slot, remain at the summit, but this encounter promises to test their resilience.

Forest’s Formidable Rise

Forest’s 1-0 victory at Anfield in September showcased their credentials as genuine contenders. Far from a fluke, they have continued to excel, blending defensive organisation with attacking intent. With players like Danilo returning from injury and Ibrahim Sangaré nearing a comeback, their squad is regaining strength at a crucial time.

The City Ground, with its rich history and raucous atmosphere, will undoubtedly play a role in inspiring Forest as they aim to replicate their earlier success against Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Recent Wobble

Liverpool arrive in Nottingham with mixed form. A 2-2 draw against Manchester United in their last Premier League outing highlighted defensive vulnerabilities, while a Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham exposed a lack of depth. However, a routine FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley allowed Slot to rotate his squad and refocus on the league.

The Reds will be without Darwin Núñez, who is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards, and Joe Gomez remains sidelined through injury. Dominik Szoboszlai, who was substituted at half-time on Saturday, is expected to feature after what Slot confirmed was a pre-planned decision.

Prediction: Liverpool’s Experience to Prevail

Forest will look to their previous success for confidence, but Liverpool’s experience in navigating high-pressure situations should give them the edge. Expect a close contest, with the Reds narrowly securing a 2-1 victory in what could be their toughest game of the season.

Key Match Information

Date and Time: Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 8:00 PM GMT

Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham

TV: TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate

Live Stream: Discovery+ app for subscribers

Head-to-Head Record

Nottingham Forest Wins: 60

Draws: 29

Liverpool Wins: 32

As Forest and Liverpool collide, the Premier League title race takes another dramatic turn, with both sides eager to assert their dominance.