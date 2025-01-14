Report: Man City injury latest and key return timelines

Man City Injury Update: John Stones, Ruben Dias and Oscar Bobb Return Timelines

Manchester City’s injury woes are gradually improving, offering a glimmer of hope for Pep Guardiola as his team looks to sustain their resurgence. After a rough patch of form, which saw City win just one of 13 games, the reigning champions have now triumphed in three consecutive fixtures, including an emphatic 8-0 demolition of Salford in the FA Cup.

However, key players remain sidelined. John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Oscar Bobb are yet to make their returns, while Rodri’s long-term absence continues to cast a shadow. Below is the latest on City’s injury list.

John Stones: Frustrating Absence Continues

John Stones has been out since limping off at half-time during the defeat to Aston Villa in December. Updates on his condition remain sparse. Pep Guardiola confirmed Stones’ unavailability for the Salford clash but stopped short of providing a definitive timeline.

With a busy schedule ahead, including a midweek trip to Brentford, Stones’ return doesn’t appear imminent.

Potential return date: Unknown

Ruben Dias: Slow Recovery Progress

Ruben Dias has been missing since suffering a muscle injury in the Manchester derby. Initially expected to return by mid-January, his comeback might now stretch to the month’s end. Guardiola’s recent comments indicate Dias is progressing but isn’t ready for action just yet.

“Not yet. He feels better but not ready. I don’t know when,” Guardiola stated before the Salford game.

Potential return date: Late January

Oscar Bobb: Optimism for the Youngster

Oscar Bobb’s recovery from a fractured leg is progressing well. The 21-year-old, who suffered the injury just before the start of the season, has resumed partial training. Guardiola confirmed: “[He is] training with the team partially. That’s good news for us. It was a fractured bone. Now that is healed, he’s fine but good news is he’s back.”

City are expected to be cautious with Bobb’s reintegration into the squad.

Potential return date: February 2025

Rodri: Determined to Return

Rodri, who sustained an ACL injury against Arsenal in September, remains optimistic about playing this season. Despite the significant nature of his injury, the Ballon d’Or winner is aiming for a late-season return.

“My target is to come back this season. I don’t give up on this season, [but] I don’t want to make any mistakes. My target is six or seven months,” Rodri explained, adding that he’s recovering faster than expected.

Potential return date: Summer 2025

City’s improving injury situation provides some relief for Guardiola, yet the absence of key players remains a challenge. With crucial fixtures on the horizon, the timing of these returns could play a pivotal role in defining their campaign.