Report: Villa agree £19m deal to complete first January signing

Aston Villa Agree Deal for Donyell Malen

Aston Villa are set to secure the signing of Dutch international Donyell Malen after agreeing a €23 million (£19.4m, $23.5m) transfer fee, with an additional €3 million in add-ons, with Borussia Dortmund. This represents a significant move for Unai Emery, who has prioritised bolstering his attacking options in the January transfer window.

Dortmund Confirm Malen’s Exit Talks

Borussia Dortmund confirmed Malen’s absence from their Bundesliga squad for Monday’s fixture against Holstein Kiel, stating on social media platform X that he had been released to hold “talks with another club.” This development comes after Villa’s initial €18 million bid earlier this month, as reported by The Athletic.

Malen’s Versatility and Impact

The 25-year-old forward has the ability to play across the front line, making him an ideal addition to Emery’s dynamic squad. This season, Malen has contributed five goals in 21 appearances for Dortmund. His career statistics underline his reliability, with 39 goals in 132 matches for the Bundesliga club since his arrival from PSV Eindhoven in 2021.

Notably, Malen played a pivotal role in Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final last season, featuring in eight matches, including a second-half cameo in the final. On the international stage, he has represented the Netherlands with distinction, scoring twice in their Euro 2024 round of 16 victory over Romania.

Exciting Times for Aston Villa Fans

With personal terms not expected to be an issue, Villa fans can look forward to Malen’s arrival as Emery continues to reshape the squad. The Dutchman’s ability to provide goals and versatility should enhance Villa’s attacking prospects as they aim for European football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Donyell Malen’s arrival represents more than just a transfer; it’s a statement of intent from a club striving to establish itself among the Premier League’s elite. His record at Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven speaks volumes about his quality and consistency.

Malen’s versatility is arguably his most valuable trait. Whether operating on the flanks or leading the line, he brings adaptability to an already dynamic Villa attack. Under Emery’s guidance, it’s easy to envision him thriving, contributing both goals and assists while complementing Villa’s existing talents like Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby.

What’s particularly exciting is Malen’s experience on big stages. From the Champions League to the Euros, he has consistently performed when it matters most. This big-game pedigree could prove invaluable as Villa push for European qualification.

Villa fans should be optimistic about how this move reflects the club’s ambition. With Malen in claret and blue, the team’s attacking options look stronger than ever, and dreams of competing with the Premier League’s heavyweights don’t seem far-fetched.