Report: Liverpool injury update ahead of Forest clash

Liverpool Injury Update: Dominik Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez Latest News

Liverpool prepare for a pivotal clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, with their place at the top of the Premier League at stake. The Reds, who hold a game in hand over their closest rivals, know that maintaining momentum is critical in their title push. Forest, the only side to have beaten Arne Slot’s Liverpool this season, remain a challenging prospect, especially at the City Ground.

Dominik Szoboszlai: Return to Fitness

Dominik Szoboszlai provided Liverpool fans with a boost after returning from illness to feature in Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley. His half-time substitution, as clarified by Slot, was part of a planned rotation. “Now he [Federico Chiesa] could play 45 [minutes], so we could bring Dom on before taking him out for Federico,” explained the manager.

Szoboszlai’s fitness is no longer a concern, and he is expected to be available for Tuesday’s crucial match against Nottingham Forest.

Potential return date: Tuesday 14 January 2025 vs Nottingham Forest

Joe Gomez: Extended Absence

Joe Gomez, however, remains a worry for Liverpool. The defender sustained a hamstring injury during December’s 5-0 victory over West Ham. Manager Slot confirmed that Gomez is unlikely to return in the short term.

“Joe is, of course, not in a good place when it comes to his injury,” said Slot earlier this month. “He is out for a few weeks, that’s for sure.”

With no clear timeline for his recovery, Liverpool must rely on their defensive depth as the season progresses.

Potential return date: Unknown

Liverpool face a vital week in their campaign, with fitness updates providing mixed news. While Szoboszlai’s return is timely, Gomez’s absence underscores the challenges of maintaining squad fitness during a packed schedule.