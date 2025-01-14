Report: Arsenal face injury challenges ahead of north London derby

Arsenal Injury Update: Fitness Woes Ahead of North London Derby

Arsenal’s injury concerns continue to mount as Mikel Arteta’s side prepares for a crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners, already grappling with a string of fitness setbacks, must navigate the derby without several key players, adding pressure on the squad as they aim to keep pace in the title race. With a frustrating defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and dropped points against Brighton, Arteta faces his most testing period of the campaign.

Here is the latest on Arsenal’s injury list and return dates.

Gabriel Jesus: A Big Concern

Gabriel Jesus’s injury during Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United has left a significant void in Arteta’s attack. The Brazilian forward was stretchered off after an awkward challenge involving Bruno Fernandes, clutching his left knee.

Post-match, Arteta expressed his concern: “Big worry, that’s my feeling. He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain, touching his knee. It’s not looking good.” While it was confirmed the injury does not involve the knee he hurt at the 2022 World Cup, scans will determine the extent of the damage.

Potential return date: Unknown, pending scan results

Riccardo Calafiori: Muscle Concern

Defender Riccardo Calafiori missed the match against United due to a muscle injury. Arsenal confirmed his absence before kick-off, but further details remain sparse. Reports suggest the Italian’s issue could sideline him for an extended period, though the severity is yet to be fully assessed.

Potential return date: Unknown, pending further assessment

Ethan Nwaneri: Setback for the Young Star

Ethan Nwaneri’s rapid rise has been one of the highlights of Arsenal’s season, but the teenager’s progress has been interrupted by a muscle injury sustained during the draw against Brighton. Arteta lamented the timing of the setback: “I am gutted for him because the injury is going to stop that, but it is another step in his development phase.”

Potential return date: Early February

Bukayo Saka: A Lengthy Absence

Arsenal’s attacking talisman Bukayo Saka has been out since December following surgery. The England winger’s absence has dealt a significant blow to Arsenal’s title ambitions. Arteta provided an update: “Everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks… I think it will be more than two months.”

Potential return date: March

Ben White: Progress After Surgery

Ben White has been sidelined since November after undergoing minor knee surgery. Arteta’s latest comments suggest cautious optimism: “The knee looks good, he has reacted really well the first few weeks… I’m very positive that we’re going to have him quite early.”

Potential return date: Late January or early February

Takehiro Tomiyasu: Gradual Recovery

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s recovery from a knee injury has been a protracted process. The Japan international briefly returned but suffered a relapse. Arteta offered an update: “Tomi again has done some stuff on the pitch but… it’s been a long-term injury, so we need to see how quickly he can progress.”

Potential return date: February

Injury Challenges Piling Up for Arteta

Arsenal’s mounting injuries underscore the need for squad reinforcements in the January transfer window. Gabriel Jesus’s absence leaves a glaring hole in attack, and the loss of key players such as Saka and White compounds the challenge. Arteta’s emphasis on youth development has been commendable, but the reliance on inexperienced players like Nwaneri highlights the squad’s vulnerability.

The north London derby against Spurs presents a significant test. With Tottenham likely to exploit Arsenal’s weakened defence and diminished attacking options, Arteta must rally his squad to produce a resilient performance. The derby is not just about three points but also about regaining momentum in a season that threatens to unravel.

As the January window progresses, Arsenal’s ability to strengthen their squad will be pivotal. The Gunners’ title hopes hinge on weathering this injury crisis and maintaining their position near the Premier League summit.