Report: West Ham target Everton forward as deadline nears

West Ham Consider Move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin Amid Striker Shortage

West Ham United are reportedly preparing to make enquiries about Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they look to address their striker crisis during the January transfer window. The England international, who earns £100,000 a week, has emerged as a potential target following Niclas Füllkrug’s hamstring injury. According to GiveMeSport, discussions are underway as the Hammers seek to strengthen their attacking options.

West Ham Target Everton Forward

The injury to Füllkrug, coupled with Michail Antonio’s road accident and Jarrod Bowen’s continued absence, has left new manager Graham Potter with limited choices in attack. The situation has prompted Potter, along with technical director Tim Steidten and chairman David Sullivan, to explore the transfer market. Among their options is Calvert-Lewin, who has entered the final six months of his Everton contract.

West Ham are hopeful of capitalising on the forward’s contract situation, which could make him available for a reduced fee. sources suggest that intermediaries offered the 27-year-old to the Hammers in the summer for £35 million. Now, with Everton’s managerial situation unsettled following David Moyes’ return to Goodison Park, there is growing uncertainty about Calvert-Lewin’s future.

Competition for Calvert-Lewin

West Ham are not alone in their pursuit of Calvert-Lewin. Newcastle United and Serie A contenders Atalanta are also reportedly interested in the striker. Despite this, Potter is keen to move swiftly as the February 3 deadline approaches, with the Hammers exploring the possibility of signing two forwards to address their attacking issues.

The club is operating within a modest budget, making value-for-money deals or loan signings essential. Calvert-Lewin’s proven fitness this season, demonstrated by 16 starts across all competitions, adds to his appeal as a viable target for West Ham’s recruitment team.

Evan Ferguson Remains a Priority

While Calvert-Lewin is a strong candidate, he is seen as an alternative to West Ham’s top target, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. However, Ferguson’s availability remains uncertain, with Brighton hesitant to sanction a move. As a result, West Ham have broadened their search, with Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, and Lille’s Jonathan David also under consideration.

The Hammers’ striker shortage is further exacerbated by the need for immediate reinforcements. Füllkrug’s injury and Antonio’s absence have left Potter with no senior striker to lead the line. The urgency has spurred the club into action, as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of a challenging Premier League run.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The England international’s physical presence, aerial ability, and proven Premier League experience would add a new dimension to the Hammers’ attack. His ability to hold up play and link with midfielders could complement Graham Potter’s tactical approach.

The contract situation at Everton presents an opportunity for West Ham to secure a potentially undervalued asset. Calvert-Lewin’s availability for a reduced fee aligns with the club’s current financial constraints, making him an attractive option. Moreover, his performance this season demonstrates that he has overcome the injury issues that plagued him in previous campaigns.

While Evan Ferguson remains the priority, fans will understand the need to be pragmatic. Ferguson’s youth and potential make him a long-term prospect, but Brighton’s reluctance to sell leaves the club in a precarious position. Calvert-Lewin represents a more immediate solution to the pressing need for a striker.

Adding depth to the forward line is essential if West Ham are to maintain their ambitions in domestic and European competitions. With Potter at the helm, the potential acquisition of Calvert-Lewin could signal a statement of intent, ensuring the Hammers remain competitive during a crucial phase of the season.