Exclusive: Former Leicester City Forward Praises ‘Fantastic’ Ruud Van Nistelrooy Despite Relegation Looming

Former Leicester City Forward Praises Ruud Van Nistelrooy Despite Relegation Looming

It hasn’t quite been the return to Premier League football that Leicester City will have been hoping for at the start of the season, with the Foxes sitting down in 19th place with just 14 points from their opening 20 games. In the midst of their struggles, Steve Cooper was sacked and replaced by Manchester United legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Results haven’t changed much at all, with just one win in his eight Premier League games at the club so far.

Despite that, former Leicester City forward Emile Heskey praised the head coach when speaking exclusively to EPL Index…

‘Fantastic’ Van Nistelrooy

“Ruud has done a fantastic job since coming to the club,” began Heskey, “He’s made some important changes to the way they play, more possession and enjoy the football more.” There’s of course two sides to the argument, with Leicester City scoring more goals but also conceding a lot.

Van Nistelrooy’s side have scored in five of their nine games under his guidance, including scoring six against QPR, three against West Ham United, two against Brighton and even taking the lead against Liverpool at Anfield.

However, they have also conceded 23 goals in those nine games. That includes huge defeats to the likes of Newcastle United and Wolves, which really proves their defensive struggles.

Relegation Looming

“I think it will be very difficult for them to stay up from here,” pointed out Heskey, “The squad is nowhere near as strong as they would’ve hoped for, mostly because of PSR.”

The Foxes currently sit two points behind Wolves in 17th place, but they have enjoyed a big improvement under new manager Vitor Pereira. However, Heskey still believes that Wolves, along with Everton and Crystal Palace could still be dragged into the battle towards the end of the season.

“The three teams that came up would be my picks to go back down,” continued Heskey, ” I think Ipswich Town have the best chance of staying up and they’re still doing business in the transfer market.”

Kieran McKenna’s side sit on 16 points from 20 games, but have also improved recently with a huge win over Chelsea and a valiant draw at Fulham before beating Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup. The Tractor Boys have a run of tough fixtures coming up though, facing Brighton, Manchester City and Liverpool in their next three games.

Whilst Leicester City face Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in their next four, which could be an opportunity to clinch some valuable points.