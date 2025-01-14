Report: Chelsea injury list shortens but key absences remain

Chelsea Injury Update: Madueke, Fofana, and Dewsbury-Hall Latest News

Chelsea’s convincing 5-0 FA Cup victory over Morecambe provided a timely boost for Enzo Maresca’s side, ending a four-game winless streak and showcasing the team’s depth. With a big Premier League match against Bournemouth looming, the focus shifts to player availability as the injury list at Cobham continues to evolve. Here’s the latest update on Chelsea’s injured stars and their potential return dates.

Madueke Recovers from Illness

Noni Madueke’s absence from Chelsea’s matchday squad against Morecambe raised eyebrows, but Maresca clarified that the forward was sidelined due to illness. “It was just because yesterday he didn’t finish the session. He was unwell,” the manager explained post-match.

Madueke’s recovery appears to be progressing well, and he is expected to return for the midweek clash against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Potential return date: Tuesday, 14 January 2025, vs Bournemouth

Dewsbury-Hall’s Future Amid Injury

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed the FA Cup tie due to an injury, though the exact nature of the issue remains unclear. Speculation about a potential loan move has circulated, but Maresca dismissed any imminent departure, stating: “In this moment, Kiernan is our player. For sure, he has a future with us.”

The club has yet to provide a timeline for Dewsbury-Hall’s return, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures in doubt.

Potential return date: Unknown

Fofana’s Lengthy Layoff

Wesley Fofana’s season hangs in the balance following a serious injury. Maresca has expressed concerns that the centre-back could miss the remainder of the campaign but remains hopeful for a quicker recovery. “The medical staff said it’s around 12-16 weeks. Wes is thinking that he can recover earlier than that. We are all happy if Wes is back as soon as possible,” said Maresca.

Despite the optimism, a clear return date has yet to be determined.

Potential return date: Unknown

Badiashile Sidelined Until February

Chelsea’s defensive options are further limited with Benoit Badiashile out of action due to a thigh problem. Maresca confirmed that the Frenchman will remain unavailable until at least February, adding strain to an already stretched backline.

Potential return date: February 2025

Chukwuemeka Linked to Potential Move

Carney Chukwuemeka’s absence from the squad is reportedly due to a virus, though transfer speculation suggests his situation could change before the January window closes. His return date remains uncertain.

Potential return date: Unknown

Kellyman’s Long-Term Recovery

Omari Kellyman, a summer signing, has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury. The young talent has yet to feature for the U21 side, and no updates on his recovery have been provided.

Potential return date: Unknown

Chelsea’s Injury Challenges Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

As Chelsea prepare to host Bournemouth, the club faces a balancing act with its injury list. While the return of key players like Madueke provides hope, the extended absences of Fofana and Badiashile pose significant challenges. Maresca’s pragmatic approach and the squad’s depth will be crucial in navigating this critical period.