Liverpool Eyeing Move to Sign £50m Bournemouth Star – Report

Liverpool Eye Antoine Semenyo: Doak Offered as a Makeweight in Potential Deal

Liverpool’s interest in Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has taken a fresh twist as The Northern Echo reports that the Reds are considering a swap deal involving Ben Doak. The move would represent a significant shift in Liverpool’s transfer strategy under Arne Slot, with the club seemingly open to trading future potential for immediate impact.

With Semenyo valued at around £50 million by Bournemouth, Liverpool are reluctant to meet the asking price outright. Instead, they may look to offset that cost by including the highly-rated Doak as part of the negotiations.

Why Liverpool Are Targeting Semenyo

At 25, Antoine Semenyo is in the prime of his career and has been a standout performer for Bournemouth this season. Under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, the Ghanaian international has registered six goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. His versatility is a key attribute — he’s capable of playing across the entire frontline, with appearances on both wings and as a central striker.

Liverpool’s interest in Semenyo makes sense when viewed through the lens of Arne Slot’s tactical requirements. The Dutch manager has revitalised the club’s pressing game, but he also values flexibility in attack. With Mo Salah’s future at Anfield still uncertain and Barcelona continuing to pursue Luis Diaz, Semenyo offers a potential long-term solution.

However, Bournemouth are determined to keep their star forward and have set a price tag that Liverpool are hesitant to meet. This is where the inclusion of Ben Doak becomes intriguing.

Ben Doak: A Rising Star with a Big Future

Ben Doak is considered one of Liverpool’s brightest young talents. Since joining from Celtic for £600,000 in early 2022, the Scotland international has made 10 senior appearances for the Reds and earned six caps for his country. This season, he has been plying his trade on loan at Middlesbrough, where he’s impressed with three goals and six assists in 21 appearances.

Liverpool’s initial plan was to keep Doak at Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season before reintegrating him into the first team next summer. However, The Northern Echo reports that the club has received — and rejected — multiple offers for the winger this month, including bids from Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

James Pearce, a journalist with strong links to Liverpool, recently stated:

“Liverpool believe his value is considerably higher. Unless they receive a much-improved offer, the plan is for Doak to stay at Middlesbrough for the rest of the season and then return to Kirkby next summer.”

But with Liverpool exploring creative ways to sign Semenyo, it appears that plan could change.

The Tactical Fit for Semenyo at Anfield

What makes Semenyo particularly appealing to Slot is his ability to fit into multiple attacking roles. Thirteen of his appearances this season have come from the right wing, six from the left, and one as a central striker. This flexibility would allow Liverpool to adapt to various tactical setups without compromising the team’s attacking output.

With uncertainty over Salah’s long-term future, and with Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa already being utilised in different roles this season, Semenyo could provide crucial depth. His directness, pace, and work rate make him a natural fit for Slot’s high-press system, while his experience in the Premier League would ease the transition.

There’s also a wider context to consider. Liverpool are currently fighting on multiple fronts, including the Premier League and European competitions. Having versatile forwards capable of rotating without a significant drop in quality is essential to maintaining that challenge.

However, the key question remains: Is Liverpool willing to part with a player of Doak’s potential to secure Semenyo’s signature?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a fan’s perspective, this potential swap deal presents a conundrum. On the one hand, Doak is clearly a player with immense potential. His performances at Middlesbrough have underlined his ability to create chances and influence games — traits that could see him become a long-term option for Liverpool’s first team.

On the other hand, Semenyo is a proven performer in the Premier League and fits the mould of what Liverpool need right now. With his versatility and direct style of play, he could provide the club with an immediate impact in both domestic and European competitions.

There’s also the context of the January transfer window. Opportunities to sign players with Semenyo’s attributes don’t come around often in January. The fact that Bournemouth have placed a high valuation on him reflects just how important he is to their setup.

The biggest risk for Liverpool is losing out on Doak’s potential in the long term. If he goes on to thrive elsewhere, questions will be asked about the wisdom of letting him go. However, the priority for Arne Slot and his backroom staff is to keep Liverpool competitive at the top level — and Semenyo could help them achieve that goal.

Ultimately, this is a deal that highlights the balancing act Liverpool must perform between present ambitions and future planning. It’s a gamble, but one that could pay dividends if Semenyo hits the ground running at Anfield.