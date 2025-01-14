Report: Man Utd’s predicted lineup for Southampton match

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs Southampton: Latest Team News and Analysis

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Thursday night against Southampton at Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim expected to shuffle his pack following a gruelling FA Cup victory over Arsenal. With suspension and injuries dictating key changes, here’s how the lineup is shaping up.

Defensive Adjustments Required

Diogo Dalot’s dismissal during the win over Arsenal leaves Amorim with a forced defensive reshuffle. Amad Diallo is likely to step in at right wing-back, offering energy and attacking intent. On the left, Tyrell Malacia is poised for a start as United look to freshen their flanks.

Harry Maguire’s solid performance against Arsenal may not guarantee him a spot, with the promising Leny Yoro potentially being drafted into the back three alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez. This tweak could signal Amorim’s intent to inject youthful vigour into United’s defensive line.

Midfield and Attack Options

Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte have formed a strong partnership in central midfield and are expected to retain their places. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes remains the creative linchpin, supported by Alejandro Garnacho’s pace and directness.

Rasmus Hojlund’s role is under scrutiny, with Joshua Zirkzee pushing for inclusion. However, Hojlund’s status as Amorim’s preferred striker could see him retain his starting berth.

Predicted XI (3-4-3)

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Malacia; Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho

Injured: Shaw, Mount, Lindelof

Suspended: Dalot

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thursday, January 16, 2025

Venue: Old Trafford

TV and stream: TNT Sports