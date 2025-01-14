Arsenal ‘Reignite Interest’ in Signing 30-Goal Forward in Potential £85m Deal – Journalist

Arsenal ‘Reignite Interest’ in Viktor Gyokeres: A Potential Solution to Their Striking Woes

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are once again at a crossroads in their season. Following a painful FA Cup exit to Manchester United and a two-goal deficit in their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, the Gunners are facing a critical January transfer window. With Gabriel Jesus sidelined through injury, Arsenal are reportedly looking to reignite their interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres to address their attacking issues.

Why Gyokeres Could Be the Perfect Fit

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reports that Arsenal’s growing interest in Gyokeres stems from his incredible form this season. The Swedish international has scored a staggering 32 goals and provided six assists in 30 games, making him one of the most prolific forwards in Europe.

With Arsenal’s recent struggles in front of goal, Gyokeres’ profile as a clinical finisher could be exactly what Arteta needs to reignite his team’s push for a top-four finish. The Gunners have become increasingly reliant on set pieces, with goals from open play becoming a rarity. The absence of Bukayo Saka has only exacerbated their attacking struggles, leaving Arsenal looking toothless in recent games.

Delaney writes, “Arsenal are considering a move for Viktor Gyokeres as a solution to their attacking problems. His goal-scoring record is unmatched across the top seven leagues this season, and he’s seen as a forward who can immediately impact the team’s fortunes.”

However, securing Gyokeres’ signature may not be straightforward. Sporting CP are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of €60m to €70m (around £50m to £58m), with some reports suggesting the figure could rise to as much as £80m.

Financial Hurdles and Competitive Interest

One of the major hurdles for Arsenal is the financial aspect of the deal. Rivals Manchester United are also said to be interested in Gyokeres but face their own financial constraints. According to Delaney, United would need to sell one of their attackers, such as Joshua Zirkzee, to fund a move for the Swedish striker.

“Arsenal face stiff competition from other top European clubs, and with Gyokeres’ price tag likely to rise, it remains uncertain whether the Gunners can pull off the signing in January,” Delaney notes. “Sporting CP’s asking price could be a stumbling block unless Arsenal are willing to make a significant financial commitment.”

If Arsenal fail to secure Gyokeres in January, they could find themselves in a precarious position. The summer transfer window could present even more competition for the striker’s signature, particularly from clubs in the Champions League. Arsenal’s inability to win silverware this season could also diminish their appeal to the Swedish forward.

Alternative Options: Benjamin Šeško and Internal Solutions

While Gyokeres remains the priority target, Arsenal have also been linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško. The 21-year-old Slovenian striker impressed at the weekend with a stunning long-range goal for Leipzig. However, like Gyokeres, Šeško is attracting interest from other top clubs across Europe.

Internally, Arsenal will need to consider their current attacking options. Gabriel Jesus is under contract until 2027, but his injury history is becoming a concern. Kai Havertz, who was brought in to provide additional firepower, has struggled to find his feet at the Emirates. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard’s future remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire in 2026.

Delaney writes, “Arteta must find a way to get more out of his existing forwards while the club explores external options. The January window is notoriously difficult for big moves, but Arsenal can’t afford to let their season slip away.”

Pressure Mounting on Arteta

The pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta to find a solution to Arsenal’s attacking woes. The team’s reliance on set pieces has become a talking point, and their inability to score from open play is alarming.

“Without Bukayo Saka, Arsenal have looked a shadow of themselves in attack. Declan Rice has been one of the few bright spots, but he can’t carry the team’s goal-scoring burden alone,” Delaney states.

If Arsenal can secure a top striker like Gyokeres, it could transform their season. However, failure to do so could see them fall further behind their top-four rivals and leave Arteta facing uncomfortable questions about his side’s direction.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a hopeful Arsenal fan’s perspective, the news of renewed interest in Viktor Gyokeres is a breath of fresh air. The team’s recent struggles in front of goal have been evident, and the addition of a prolific striker could be the catalyst needed to turn things around.

Gyokeres’ goal-scoring record speaks for itself. A player who can consistently find the back of the net is exactly what Arsenal need, especially with Gabriel Jesus out injured. Fans would welcome the signing with open arms, believing that he could provide the clinical edge that has been missing from Arsenal’s attack.

However, there’s also a sense of frustration. The financial constraints and the competition from other clubs mean that Arsenal’s pursuit of Gyokeres is far from guaranteed. Supporters will be hoping that the club can act decisively in the transfer market and secure their target before it’s too late.

While Benjamin Šeško is an exciting prospect, Gyokeres feels like the more immediate solution. Arsenal fans are desperate for the club to make a statement signing in January to keep their season on track. Failure to do so could leave them fearing another year of falling short of expectations.