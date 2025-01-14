Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to Make Five Changes to Face Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineup and Key Team News Ahead of the North London Derby

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare to take on Arsenal in a high-stakes Premier League north London derby, Ange Postecoglou faces critical selection decisions in midfield. With both clubs vying for dominance in the league, this clash promises to be a thrilling encounter that could shape their seasons.

Postecoglou’s Midfield Dilemma

Tottenham’s recent performances under Postecoglou have been marked by tactical fluidity, but midfield selection remains a key challenge ahead of Wednesday’s derby. Lucas Bergvall, who shone against Liverpool with a match-winning display, has put himself firmly in contention for a starting spot.

With Dejan Kulusevski expected to feature in the attacking front three, Bergvall is competing for one of the three midfield spots alongside Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and James Maddison. The Swedish youngster’s omission from the FA Cup third-round win over Tamworth suggests that Postecoglou may have been preserving him for this crucial Premier League showdown.

Tottenham’s midfield has been their engine this season, and getting the right balance will be vital against an Arsenal side looking to bounce back from their recent dip in form.

Defensive Lineup Taking Shape

In defence, Postecoglou’s backline largely picks itself. Antonin Kinsky, who joined in January, is set to make his third consecutive appearance between the sticks. His recent displays have given Spurs fans hope for more stability at the back.

Ben Davies has returned to training after a hamstring injury, but he is unlikely to be part of the squad for the derby. This means Tottenham will likely stick with Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Alfie Gray, and Djed Spence in their defensive setup.

Injuries remain a concern for Spurs. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are sidelined with quad and hamstring issues, respectively, and are not expected to return until the end of January. Guglielmo Vicario is also out with a foot injury, while Wilson Odobert remains a long-term absentee.

Attack Options and Returning Boosts

Postecoglou’s attacking options are set to be bolstered by the return of Richarlison, who is expected to be on the bench for the derby. His return adds depth to a forward line led by captain Son Heung-min and Dominic Solanke.

Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner are likely to drop out of the starting XI after struggling to make an impact in the FA Cup tie against Tamworth. Their performances did little to convince Postecoglou that they deserve a place in the derby lineup.

Spurs fans will also be hoping for more from James Maddison, whose creativity and vision could prove decisive against Arsenal’s high-pressing style.

Predicted Tottenham Lineup

Tottenham are expected to stick with their favoured 4-3-3 formation. Here’s a look at the predicted lineup:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Antonin Kinsky

Defence: Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Alfie Gray, Djed Spence

Midfield: Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall

Attack: Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke

Injured: Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion), Cristian Romero (quad), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Guglielmo Vicario (foot), Destiny Udogie (unknown).

Match Details:

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Wednesday 15 January 2025

TV Channel and Live Stream: TNT Sports, Discovery+

What to Expect from the North London Derby

This north London derby promises to be a fascinating tactical battle. Arsenal, despite their recent struggles, remain a formidable side under Mikel Arteta. However, Tottenham will take confidence from their recent performances, especially their win over Liverpool.

For Postecoglou, it’s about finding the right balance between defence and attack. If Tottenham can control the midfield and exploit Arsenal’s vulnerabilities, they have a strong chance of taking all three points. Spurs fans will be hoping their team can deliver another memorable derby performance.