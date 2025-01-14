Player Ratings as Brentford Stun Man City with Incredible Late Comeback

Brentford 2-2 Manchester City: Late Drama Sees Bees Stun the Cityzens

Manchester City were left stunned as Brentford’s late resurgence saw them snatch a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium. City’s positional dominance seemed set to deliver a routine victory, but the hosts delivered a spirited comeback to deny Pep Guardiola’s men all three points.

City Control, But Brentford Resilient

The opening stages showcased Manchester City’s trademark control and precision. Brentford found themselves pinned back for much of the first half, with City enjoying plenty of touches inside the opposition box. Despite their territorial advantage, the visitors struggled to convert that dominance into clear-cut chances, managing only two shots on target before half-time.

Savinho struck the post shortly after the interval, a warning shot that Brentford ignored at their peril. Erling Haaland, unusually wasteful, missed a golden opportunity with a header. It was Phil Foden who finally broke the deadlock, latching onto Kevin De Bruyne’s exquisite cross to fire home a stunning volley.

Nathan Ake’s goal-line clearance preserved City’s lead, and when Foden doubled the advantage with a rebounded effort, it looked like the visitors would cruise to victory. Yet Brentford, buoyed by their raucous home crowd, had other ideas.

Brentford’s Late Heroics

With just eight minutes of normal time remaining, Yoane Wissa capitalised on a defensive lapse to halve the deficit. The goal breathed life into the home side, and suddenly, City were on the ropes.

Christian Norgaard’s equaliser in stoppage time sent the Gtech Community Stadium into raptures. The Brentford skipper rose highest to head home a pinpoint cross, completing a remarkable comeback.

There was even more drama to come. Brentford thought they had snatched a famous winner in the dying moments, only for Ake to make another crucial clearance off the line. In the end, City had to settle for a point, shell-shocked by their late collapse.

Tactical Observations

City’s control of possession is rarely in doubt, but their inability to kill games off remains a concern. Brentford’s persistence and physical approach proved troublesome, especially in the latter stages. Guardiola’s side continues to show vulnerability in defending set pieces and crosses — a weakness that Norgaard exploited to devastating effect.

Meanwhile, Brentford deserve immense credit for their never-say-die attitude. Thomas Frank’s tactical changes in the second half paid dividends, and his players’ resilience epitomises the spirit that has made them a Premier League mainstay.

Player Ratings

Brentford:

Mark Flekken (GK) – 7/10 Commanded his box well and made crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

Mads Roerslev (RB) – 7/10 Solid defensively and offered support going forward.

Nathan Collins (CB) – 6/10 Struggled with City’s movement but made key blocks when needed.

Sepp van den Berg (CB) – 6/10 Had a difficult evening but showed resilience in the closing stages.

Keane Lewis-Potter (LB) – 7/10 Energetic down the left and contributed to Brentford’s attacking play.

Christian Norgaard (CM) – 8/10 A commanding presence in midfield and the hero with the equalising goal.

Mathias Jensen (CM) – 8/10 Industrious and creative, a key figure in Brentford’s comeback.

Vitaly Janelt (CM) – 7/10 Worked tirelessly to disrupt City’s rhythm.

Bryan Mbeumo (RW) – 8/10 A constant threat down the right, causing problems for City’s defence.

Yoane Wissa (ST) – 8/10 Took his goal well and sparked Brentford’s fightback.

Mikkel Damsgaard (LW) – 7/10 Unlucky to have a goal ruled out for offside but remained a lively presence.

Substitutes:

Kevin Schade (68’ for Jensen) – 7/10 Added energy to Brentford’s attack.

Yegor Yarmolyuk (79’ for Janelt) – 6/10 Struggled to make a significant impact.

Rico Henry (87’ for Roerslev) – N/A Came on too late to be rated.

Manchester City:

Ederson (GK) – 6/10 Had little to do but couldn’t prevent Brentford’s late goals.

Kyle Walker (RB) – 6/10 Reliable as ever but lacked cutting-edge delivery.

Ruben Dias (CB) – 7/10 Commanded the backline well but caught out late on.

Nathan Ake (CB) – 8/10 Heroic with two goal-line clearances but couldn’t prevent the collapse.

Josko Gvardiol (LB) – 6/10 Steady but offered little going forward.

Rodri (CM) – 7/10 Dominant in midfield but faded late on.

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) – 8/10 Delivered a world-class assist and dictated City’s attacking play.

Phil Foden (CM) – 9/10 City’s standout performer with two crucial goals.

Bernardo Silva (RW) – 7/10 Buzzed around but lacked the final product.

Erling Haaland (ST) – 6/10 Missed a couple of chances he would normally bury.

Jack Grealish (LW) – 7/10 Lively down the left but couldn’t find the killer pass.

Substitutes: