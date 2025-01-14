Player Ratings as Reece James Rescues Chelsea a Point Against Bournemouth

Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: Reece James Rescue Acts as Blues Hold on for a Point

A late free-kick from Chelsea captain Reece James salvaged a point for the Blues in a dramatic 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth. The visitors looked set to snatch all three points, but James’ moment of brilliance deep into stoppage time spared Chelsea’s blushes at Stamford Bridge.

Promising Start for Chelsea, but Defensive Concerns Remain

Chelsea started brightly and dominated the first half, racking up 13 shots to Bournemouth’s solitary effort. Enzo Maresca’s side looked in control, and the early signs pointed to a comfortable evening.

Cole Palmer gave the Blues an early lead with a composed low finish in the 13th minute, showcasing why he’s becoming a pivotal figure in Chelsea’s attacking play. Bournemouth struggled to contain Chelsea’s relentless pressure, and it seemed only a matter of time before the hosts would extend their lead.

However, despite their dominance, Chelsea’s defensive frailties resurfaced. Bournemouth found a lifeline just after the break when Antoine Semenyo was brought down by Moises Caicedo, and Justin Kluivert stepped up to convert the penalty with aplomb.

David Brooks, who was fortunate to avoid a red card after catching Marc Cucurella in the face, played a key role in Bournemouth’s second goal. Semenyo made amends for his earlier foul by firing home a powerful strike, putting the Cherries in a commanding position.

Bournemouth’s Resilience Shines, but Chelsea’s Quality Shows Late

Bournemouth deserve immense credit for their resilience and tactical discipline. They weathered Chelsea’s relentless attacks and capitalised on their chances. The Cherries were just minutes away from a significant victory that would have boosted their Premier League campaign.

However, Reece James had other ideas. Making his return from injury, the Chelsea captain stepped up in the dying moments to curl a stunning free-kick past Mark Travers. The strike was a reminder of James’ quality and importance to this Chelsea side.

Chelsea fans will be relieved to see their captain back in action, but the performance raises questions about their defensive solidity. While the attack looks potent, the backline remains vulnerable, something Maresca will need to address quickly.

Player Ratings: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea Ratings

Robert Sanchez (GK) – 6/10: Made some decent saves but was largely untested.

Moises Caicedo (RB) – 6/10: A mixed performance, conceding the penalty that led to Bournemouth’s equaliser.

Josh Acheampong (CB) – 6/10: Solid but struggled with Bournemouth’s counter-attacks.

Levi Colwill (CB) – 7/10: Composed and reliable at the back.

Marc Cucurella (LB) – 6/10: Worked hard defensively but lacked cutting edge going forward.

Romeo Lavia (DM) – 7/10: Controlled the midfield well before being substituted.

Enzo Fernandez (DM) – 8/10: Chelsea’s best player on the night, constantly driving the team forward.

Noni Madueke (RM) – 7/10: Energetic and direct, but lacked end product.

Cole Palmer (AM) – 8/10: Took his goal well and was a constant threat.

Jadon Sancho (LM) – 7/10: Showed flashes of brilliance but faded as the game progressed.

Nicolas Jackson (ST) – 8/10: Led the line well and caused problems for Bournemouth’s defence.

Substitutes:

Reece James (56’ for Lavia) – 8/10: The hero of the night with a stunning late free-kick.

Tosin Adarabioyo (71’ for Acheampong) – 6/10: Did his job but didn’t stand out.

Pedro Neto (81’ for Madueke) – N/A

Joao Felix (81’ for Caicedo) – N/A

Bournemouth Ratings

Mark Travers (GK) – 8/10: Made some crucial saves and couldn’t do much about James’ free-kick.

James Hill (RB) – 6/10: Worked hard but struggled to keep Chelsea’s wingers at bay.

Illia Zabarnyi (CB) – 7/10: Solid performance and dealt well with Chelsea’s forwards.

Dean Huijsen (CB) – 7/10: Impressive display, particularly in aerial duels.

Milos Kerkez (LB) – 7/10: Provided good support in attack and defended diligently.

Lewis Cook (DM) – 7/10: Kept things ticking in midfield and broke up play effectively.

Tyler Adams (DM) – 7/10: Worked tirelessly and showed leadership in the middle of the park.

David Brooks (RM) – 7/10: Lucky to avoid a red card but played a key role in Bournemouth’s second goal.

Ryan Christie (AM) – 7/10: Creative and always looking to make things happen.

Dango Ouattara (LM) – 8/10: Bournemouth’s standout player, causing problems down the left.

Antoine Semenyo (ST) – 7/10: Scored a vital goal but missed some chances to seal the win.

Substitutes:

Justin Kluivert (22’ for Hill) – 8/10: Took his penalty confidently and was a constant threat.

Daniel Jebbison (82’ for Brooks) – N/A

Player of the Match: Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)