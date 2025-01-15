Report: 26 year old Chelsea star defender for January exit

Chelsea’s January Exodus Grows as Axel Disasi Eyes Exit

Chelsea’s January transfer window has taken a dramatic turn, with Axel Disasi reportedly seeking to leave Stamford Bridge. As The Mirror reports, Disasi becomes the fifth Chelsea player pushing for an exit this month, adding to the growing exodus under manager Enzo Maresca.

Disasi’s Struggles in Blue

Since his £39 million move to Chelsea in 2023, Disasi has struggled to establish himself in the squad. While he captained the team in the Europa Conference League, his Premier League appearances have been limited to just five, often in a makeshift role at right-back. His last league start, a 2-0 defeat to Ipswich, epitomised his challenges in adapting to Maresca’s system.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup third-round victory over Morecambe, Disasi’s future seems bleak. Reports suggest he has held talks with club chiefs and is now preparing to leave. Injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile have highlighted defensive gaps, yet Disasi has not been able to secure consistent playing time.

Juventus Considering a Move

Juventus have emerged as a potential destination for the Frenchman. The Serie A side is reportedly interested in a loan deal with an obligation to buy, depending on Disasi’s appearances. Juventus value his versatility and see him as a “very useful wildcard” to bolster their defensive options amid a mixed season.

Club legend John Obi Mikel has criticised Maresca’s management of Disasi, particularly his deployment at right-back. On his podcast, Mikel remarked: “Why is Disasi playing right-back when you have three right-backs on the bench? The manager needs to start taking responsibility for dropped points.”

Widespread Departures

Disasi joins Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Renato Veiga, and Ben Chilwell as players reportedly seeking to leave. While Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League, their inconsistent performances and squad reshuffling underline the challenges Maresca faces in maintaining stability.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Chelsea fans are undoubtedly shocked by the scale of player exits this January. While squad rotation is inevitable, the departure of five players in a single window raises concerns about the club’s long-term planning and squad cohesion.

Axel Disasi’s struggles highlight deeper issues. Many supporters believe he was never given a fair chance to adapt, particularly when forced to play out of position. “Why sign a player for £39 million only to mismanage and offload him a year later?” one fan questioned on social media. This sentiment reflects the broader frustration with Maresca’s handling of key players.

The potential move to Juventus feels like an admission that Chelsea’s recruitment strategy has faltered. Disasi’s versatility could have been an asset in addressing defensive injuries, yet the club appears willing to let him go. For many fans, this is a worrying pattern of signing high-profile players only to discard them prematurely.

While Maresca deserves time to implement his vision, these high-profile exits suggest a disconnect between management and recruitment. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Chelsea can stabilise and refocus on their title ambitions.