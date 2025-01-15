Report: West Ham ‘in talks’ to sign 22 year old forward

West Ham Target Elye Wahi as January Striker Search Intensifies

West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks with Marseille over the potential signing of Elye Wahi. According to ESPN, the 22-year-old Paris-born striker has emerged as a priority target for the east London club, as they look to address their attacking woes following Niclas Füllkrug’s recent hamstring injury.

Marseille Open to Negotiations

Marseille initially intended to retain Wahi until at least the end of the season, having invested €30 million in his transfer from Lens last summer. However, Wahi’s form this season—scoring only three goals in 14 appearances—and his reduced role in the team behind Neal Maupay have led the club to reconsider their stance. Sources indicate that Marseille might be willing to sell if West Ham match their valuation.

Graham Potter’s Admiration

Newly appointed West Ham manager Graham Potter is reportedly keen on bringing Wahi to the London Stadium. Potter has admired the player since his time at Brighton and sees the forward’s potential to revitalise the Hammers’ attack. With West Ham ready to offer €30 million for the Frenchman, the challenge now lies in convincing Wahi, who is said to prefer staying in France to succeed under Roberto De Zerbi.

Convincing the Player

Wahi’s preference for staying at Marseille means that West Ham will not only need to negotiate with the club but also present a compelling case to the player. His speed, versatility, and ability to stretch defences make him an ideal fit for Potter’s style, but the club’s ability to sell their vision will likely determine whether the deal goes through.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The young Frenchman brings qualities that the Hammers have lacked this season: dynamism, raw pace, and an eye for goal. While his current form at Marseille hasn’t been prolific, it’s worth noting that Wahi excelled during his time at Lens, and a fresh start in the Premier League could unlock his potential.

Graham Potter’s interest in Wahi is particularly encouraging. Potter’s track record with developing young talent, especially at Brighton, suggests that Wahi could thrive under his guidance. Fans will also be buoyed by the fact that the club is willing to invest significantly in addressing their attacking needs.

However, convincing Wahi to leave France may be the most significant hurdle. West Ham must present a compelling project, one that highlights the opportunities and growth he could achieve in London. For fans, the possibility of landing a young, exciting striker to lead the line represents a step in the right direction and reinforces the club’s ambitions.