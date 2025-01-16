David Ornstein: Newcastle and MLS Club Nearing Key Deal

Almiron’s Potential Return to Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Bid for Almiron

Atlanta United are stepping up their efforts to secure a deal with Newcastle United for the return of Miguel Almiron. According to a recent report by David Ornstein for The Athletic, “Atlanta United are working to reach an agreement with Newcastle United to sign Miguel Almiron.” The MLS club’s bid, reportedly in the realm of £11 million ($13.5 million), is under consideration, marking a significant move in their strategy to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Almiron’s Journey and Performance

Miguel Almiron, who originally joined Newcastle from Atlanta in January 2019 for around £20 million, has had a varied career at St James’ Park. In his tenure, he’s netted 30 goals in 221 appearances. Despite a challenging start on Tyneside, where he scored just 10 goals in his first 117 Premier League games, Almiron enjoyed a standout 2022-23 season, contributing significantly with 11 goals and helping his team secure a fourth-place finish.

Strategic Implications for Newcastle

With Almiron’s contract set to expire in June 2026, Newcastle might see this as an opportune moment to avoid past financial complications. Last season, the club faced issues with the Premier League’s financial regulations, and moving Almiron could be a strategic play to sidestep similar problems. His reduced participation this season — only 12 games and four starts — suggests that Newcastle might be ready to realign their squad.

Impact on Atlanta United

For Atlanta, reclaiming Almiron could be a game-changer. The Paraguayan international was pivotal during his previous stint, scoring 22 goals in 70 appearances and playing a crucial role in their 2018 MLS Cup triumph. After their defeat in the 2024 Eastern Conference semi-finals, Atlanta is eager to revamp their lineup and make another deep run in the MLS Cup. Ornstein notes, “The MLS side have made a bid for their ex-player worth in the region of £11million ($13.5m), which is being considered by Newcastle.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential departure of Miguel Almiron evokes mixed emotions. Almiron, a player who struggled initially but became a key performer in the 2022-23 season, holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. His energy and crucial goals during that season played a big part in their remarkable finish in the league.

However, the pragmatic view recognises the need to comply with financial regulations and perhaps the necessity to refresh their squad. Almiron, while talented, has not consistently delivered the performances expected of him, especially given his high transfer fee and significant wages.

While his departure might be bittersweet, it could allow Newcastle to invest in fresh talent who could contribute more consistently. Fans would perhaps miss Almiron’s flair and moments of brilliance, the prospect of a more balanced and financially stable squad is equally important. If this transfer allows us to build a more robust team capable of competing at the highest levels, then it may very well be a step in the right direction.