Report: How Man Utd Could Line Up Against Southampton Tonight

Man Utd vs Southampton: Predicted Lineup and Team News

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United face Southampton tonight at Old Trafford in the Premier League, aiming to maintain momentum following their hard-fought FA Cup triumph over Arsenal. However, United’s squad selection will be influenced by injuries and suspensions as the manager looks to rotate his side.

Defensive Adjustments in United’s Lineup

Diogo Dalot’s suspension after his red card in the FA Cup shootout win means Amad Diallo is likely to start at right wing-back. On the left, Tyrell Malacia as Luke Shaw remains sidelined through injury. Harry Maguire’s strong display against Arsenal may see him rested, with Leny Yoro expected to slot into the back three alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

Midfield Options for Amorim

Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are predicted to form the midfield partnership, offering energy and control in the middle of the park. Speaking about squad depth, Amorim praised Toby Collyer’s progress in training, stating, “He has a lot of pace and likes to learn.” While Collyer could feature as a substitute, Mainoo’s starting role seems secure.

Garnacho and Fernandes Lead the Attack

In attack, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to retain their spots, while Rasmus Hojlund’s position as first-choice striker might be challenged by Joshua Zirkzee. The latter’s work rate offers Amorim a tactical alternative as United face a busy schedule.

Predicted XI

Formation (3-4-3): Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Malacia; Fernandes, Zirkzee, Garnacho.

Injured: Shaw, Mount, Lindelof.

Suspended: Dalot.

Match details:

Date and time: 8pm GMT, Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Venue: Old Trafford.

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports.