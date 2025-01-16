“They’ll Build Him a Statue” – Former Tottenham Hotspur Manager Makes Bold Ange Postecoglou Claim

Former Tottenham Hotspur Boss Backs Ange Postecoglou to Bring Trophies to the Club

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has come under some serious scrutiny over the past couple of months, with his side sitting down in 13th place in the Premier League table and level on points with struggling Crystal Palace.

Only Liverpool have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Spurs too, which really highlights their defensive frailties. However, Postecoglou has struggled massively with injuries to key players such as Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Richarlison.

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood spoke exclusively to EPL Index and shared his thoughts on Postecoglou’s situation…

Postecoglou’s ‘Difficult Situation’…

“It’s a difficult situation, but he knows that comes with managing Tottenham Hotspur,” began Sherwood, “It’s a big talking point, especially when he is so charismatic.” There’s a long list of Premier League managers who came to the league with plenty of charm and charisma, only to have the media flip the narrative quickly. Just look at the likes of Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp, for example…

“Under Conte, Mourinho and Nuno, they struggled because the fans weren’t entertained,” continued Sherwood, “If there’s one thing that Ange [Postecoglou] guarantees, then it’s entertainment. There’s never a bad Tottenham Hotspur game!”

Whether it’s high-scoring games, beautiful football or refereeing controversy, Spurs seem to have it all under Postecoglou. However, the need for consistency remains…

‘Spurs Need Consistency’

“You still need that level of consistency though,” said Sherwood, “But they still have a great chance of winning the Carabao Cup and the Europa League is a real opportunity too.” Spurs currently hold a 1-0 lead over Liverpool going into the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield, whilst also expected to reach the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League over the next few weeks.

Looking Ahead…

“Top six has to be the target for them to hit at the end of the season,” continued Sherwood, “They’re capable of hitting that, as well as lifting a trophy this season!”

“If they do win a trophy, then they will build him a statue outside of the stadium!” claimed Sherwood.

Next month would mark 17 years since Spurs last won a trophy, winning the League Cup with a victory over Chelsea in the 2008 final. Postecoglou hasn’t hid away his expectation to lift a trophy this season, constantly bringing it up in press conferences and emphasising it as his priority.

The second leg of the Carabao Cup will be really tricky at Anfield against a really strong Liverpool side, but they won’t have a better opportunity than this in a long while…