Report: Man Utd star shines with hat-trick in thrilling late victory

Diallo’s Defining Week: Hat-Trick Hero Lifts Man Utd

Amad Diallo has experienced a transformative week that many footballers can only dream of. His hat-trick in Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Southampton not only salvaged a tepid team performance but also solidified his standing as one of the most exciting talents at Old Trafford. For Diallo, the journey has been far from straightforward, yet his recent form suggests a bright future lies ahead.

A Performance to Remember

After the final whistle, there was no debate over who would be named Man of the Match. As Diallo clutched the match ball and addressed the Old Trafford faithful, the Ivorian reflected on a stunning turnaround. “In football, you have to believe,” he told TNT, words that resonated with his recent rise from uncertainty to stardom.

Trailing 1-0 against bottom-placed Southampton, United looked set for a humiliating defeat. However, Diallo’s three goals in the final 12 minutes flipped the script, turning despair into jubilation. His efforts followed critical goals in matches against Manchester City and Liverpool, highlighting his knack for rising to big occasions.

From Fringe Player to Focal Point

Diallo’s rise is all the more remarkable given his trajectory over the past two years. Signed from Atalanta in 2021, he spent loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland, with limited opportunities at United. By late October 2024, Diallo had started only 12 games under Erik ten Hag, whose dismissal seemed to open new doors.

Since Ruben Amorim’s arrival, Diallo has flourished, starting 12 matches and contributing eight goals. His industrious displays, whether as a wing-back or inside forward, have earned him a new five-and-a-half-year contract. “Maybe one of the best weeks in my life,” Diallo said after his hat-trick. It’s hard to argue otherwise.

Amorim’s Pragmatism and Praise

Ruben Amorim has been cautious in managing Diallo’s meteoric rise. “I didn’t say anything to him,” the United head coach remarked after the game. “I will tell him tomorrow he has to rest, eat good food and be ready for Sunday [against Brighton] when we need him again.”

Amorim’s focus on consistency reflects his determination to mould Diallo into a long-term asset for United. Despite Diallo’s impressive contributions—five goals and five assists since November—Amorim is keen to keep his young star grounded. “This game is in the past,” he stated, reminding Diallo and the team of the challenges ahead.

A Player Among the Elite

Diallo’s stats now place him alongside the Premier League’s top performers. Only Mohamed Salah (20) and Alexander Isak (17) have been involved in more goals since November. United’s faith in Diallo, reflected in his extended contract, underscores his growing importance as they navigate a challenging season.