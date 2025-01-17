Report: Serie A giants could sign Chelsea transfer flop

Milan Shifts Focus: Joao Felix and Kyle Walker on the Radar as Rashford Deal Stalls

AC Milan’s pursuit of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has hit a standstill, forcing the Rossoneri to consider alternative targets. With Barcelona adding pressure in the race for Rashford, Milan have set their sights on Chelsea’s Joao Felix. Meanwhile, their interest in Manchester City’s Kyle Walker remains alive, creating the potential for a Premier League double swoop. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

A Complex Pursuit for Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been the marquee name in Milan’s January transfer ambitions. However, negotiations with Manchester United have stalled, leaving Milan’s sporting director Giorgio Furlani waiting for a definitive response from his counterpart, Berrada. Rashford’s entourage, present at Old Trafford during United’s recent game against Southampton, had anticipated progress in talks, but none has materialised.

Milan are well aware of the challenges, including Barcelona’s strong interest and the financial complexities of securing Rashford. His substantial salary, reportedly over €13 million annually, adds another layer of difficulty. While Rashford remains the dream, Milan is prepared to pivot, and Joao Felix has emerged as a realistic alternative.

Joao Felix: A Suitable Alternative

Joao Felix, the Portuguese international who joined Chelsea for €52.5 million last summer, is struggling for game time under Enzo Maresca. Chelsea are reportedly open to offloading Felix, with a loan deal being the most feasible option as the transfer window edges closer to its conclusion.

For Milan, Felix represents an attractive option. His salary of €5.7 million, including bonuses, is far more manageable than Rashford’s, making a deal financially viable. Felix also fits perfectly into the plans of Milan coach Sergio Conceição, who is keen on his compatriot’s versatility and attacking prowess.

Felix’s ability to play as a winger, second striker, attacking midfielder, or false nine makes him an ideal candidate for Milan’s needs. Conceição sees him as a player with immense potential, ready to be revitalised after underwhelming seasons at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Jorge Mendes: The Key to Unlocking Felix’s Move

Felix’s agent, the influential Jorge Mendes, holds the key to this potential deal. Mendes has already facilitated several moves involving Milan, including names like Francisco Trincão and Samu Costa. His connections and expertise in structuring complex deals could enable Milan to secure Felix on loan, possibly with an option to buy.

This formula aligns well with Milan’s RedBird vision, focusing on young talents available under favourable conditions. The Rossoneri have seen success with similar approaches, such as Christian Pulisic, who revitalised his career after joining from Chelsea. Milan hope to replicate this with Felix, initially targeting a loan deal to minimise risk while keeping future options open.

Walker’s Arrival Hinges on Felix

Milan’s interest in Kyle Walker adds an intriguing twist. Due to FIGC regulations allowing Serie A clubs to register only one British player per season from abroad, signing both Rashford and Walker is impossible.

If Milan pursue Felix instead of Rashford, Walker could become the British addition to their squad. The veteran Manchester City defender’s versatility, whether as a right-back, centre-back in a back three, or central defender in a four-man defence, makes him an appealing prospect.

Walker’s addition would bolster Milan’s defence, adding experience and adaptability. Pairing him with Felix could provide Milan with two major Premier League talents, even if Rashford remains out of reach.

Two Better Than One?

Opting for Felix and Walker over Rashford would provide Milan with a balanced upgrade across attack and defence. While Rashford’s star power remains alluring, the potential to secure two significant players from the Premier League could be a shrewd move.

For Milan fans, the idea of Felix reigniting his career in Serie A and Walker anchoring the defence offers plenty of excitement. As the transfer window draws to a close, Milan’s strategy will likely hinge on their ability to adapt and capitalise on these opportunities.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Felix has struggled for consistent opportunities under Enzo Maresca, making his departure feel inevitable. His raw talent and creativity make him a player many supporters hoped would shine in a Blues shirt.

Felix’s potential move to Milan could be exactly what he needs to rediscover his form. The slower pace of Serie A might allow him to regain confidence and thrive under a coach like Conceição, who seems eager to unlock his versatility. Chelsea fans might look at this as a chance for Felix to rebuild value, whether through a loan fee or a future transfer.

For Chelsea, offloading Felix could free up resources for other targets, but it also highlights the club’s need to find clarity in their recruitment strategy. Letting go of a €52.5 million investment feels like an admission of mismanagement, but at this point, it may be necessary.

As for Milan, the addition of Felix alongside Walker could elevate their competitiveness. From a Chelsea fan’s point of view, seeing Felix succeed elsewhere would be bittersweet, but ultimately a testament to the player’s undeniable quality.