Report: Everton Linked with Experienced Winger Amid January Transfer Push

Willian to Everton: A Strategic Gamble or a Missed Opportunity?

Brazilian Star Offered to Premier League Clubs

Former Chelsea winger Willian has been linked with a potential return to the Premier League after mutually terminating his contract with Olympiacos. Reports from The Telegraph reveal that Everton are one of several clubs offered the services of the 36-year-old free agent. While Everton have expressed initial interest, they have yet to commit, as manager David Moyes evaluates his January transfer priorities.

Willian, who also had stints at Arsenal and Fulham, was described by Fulham captain Tom Cairney as “the best player he has ever played with.” Cairney highlighted the Brazilian’s “out of this world football brain,” stating: “In my opinion, I don’t think he gets the recognition he deserves in the Premier League.” Such endorsements could make Willian an attractive short-term solution for Everton, who are desperate to bolster their attacking options.

Everton’s Current Struggles and Transfer Options

Everton’s precarious position near the bottom of the Premier League table amplifies the need for reinforcements. Their recent defeat to Aston Villa leaves them in a relegation battle, with Tottenham Hotspur up next at Goodison Park. Moyes has been vocal about his desire for new signings, especially following the injury setback to on-loan striker Armando Broja.

With limited financial resources, Willian’s availability on a free transfer could align with Everton’s budgetary constraints. Moyes is also eyeing Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell on loan, but such moves depend on creating space in the squad.

The Case for Willian’s Return to England

Willian’s wealth of Premier League experience—spanning over a decade—could make him a valuable asset for Everton. Known for his creativity and technical skill, he could help alleviate the Toffees’ lack of firepower in the final third. However, questions remain about whether his age and recent form in Greece would allow him to deliver consistently at the highest level.

Should Everton fail to capitalise on this opportunity, they risk losing out to another Premier League side. With the transfer window ticking away, Moyes faces a crucial decision that could shape the remainder of their season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Willian’s pedigree and experience in the Premier League are undeniable. A proven performer during his stints at Chelsea and Fulham, Willian’s ability to create chances and score goals is something Everton sorely lack. His reputation for being a consummate professional and his glowing review from Tom Cairney only add to his appeal.

However, the concerns are equally valid. At 36, Willian’s best years are behind him, and his recent stint in Greece was far from impressive. Would his signing be a proactive solution, or would it simply be another example of the club’s desperation? Given Everton’s current financial constraints, every signing must be precise, and one misstep could prove costly.

Many fans also question whether Willian’s potential arrival aligns with Moyes’ long-term vision. Short-term fixes have plagued Everton in recent years, often leading to a lack of cohesion and stability. If Moyes can secure Willian’s services alongside younger talents like Chukwuemeka, it may strike a balance between addressing immediate needs and building for the future.

Ultimately, Everton must tread carefully. A signing like Willian could inspire the team and fans alike—but only if he’s utilised effectively and supported by other reinforcements. Failure to act decisively in the transfer market could leave the Toffees staring down the barrel of relegation.