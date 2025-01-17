Exclusive: Former Aston Villa Defender Explains the Reasons Behind ‘Difficult’ Season

“It Has Been Difficult” – Former Aston Villa Defender Reviews the Season so Far…

Clubs, managers and players can all often fall victim of their own success and it feels like that is happening with Aston Villa so far this season. Unai Emery’s side enjoyed a spectacular 2023/24 season, earning themselves qualification into the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Villains have struggled to balance the duties of domestic and European football, leaving themselves currently say down in 7th place in the Premier League table and just three points off the top four, which there is no shame in at all.

Former Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock spoke exclusively to EPL Index and gave his thoughts on Villa’s ‘difficult’ season…

Looking at Villa’s Struggles

“It has definitely been difficult trying to find that balance between the two competitions,” began Warnock, “But their transfer business and the PSR rules didn’t help them at all.”

Two key players from last season’s squad left in the summer, with Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby both departing. Warnock points Luiz’s departure out as a key factor behind their struggles…

“I don’t think they would’ve sold Luiz, but they had to,” continued Warnock, “His replacement, Amadou Onana, hasn’t quite worked out as well as they would have hoped, despite his bright start to the season.”

Boubacar Kamara’s injury struggles have really impacted the side this season too, and it’s no surprise that their improvement in form came upon his return to the side.

Top Four Hopes Still Alive

That recent impressive form has seen Villa lose just two of their last ten games across all competitions and leaving them within striking distance of the top four. Warnock still remains quite optimistic on their chances of achieving that goal once again this season…

“They only need to go on a winning run of four or five games and they’ll catapult up the table,” points out Warnock. With Manchester City and Chelsea still struggling for form, whilst Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both sit way down in the bottom half of the table, Aston Villa will definitely be fancying their chances to break into those European spots.

Villa are still strengthening their squad too, as they close in on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen for just £18million.

“Villa know that they still need to strengthen their squad, which is good, and hopefully Malen can be a player to push them up that league table,” said Warnock.

Looking Ahead

As mentioned before, it was always going to be a tough ask to return to Champions League football this season but I’d say that the Villains are coping pretty well. I’m sure if you offered Villa the chance to be sitting just three points off top four at this point of the season, whilst also being likely to progress to the next round of the UEFA Champions League – they would’ve taken it!

Their next game at Arsenal is a real opportunity to remind everybody of the real quality within this Aston Villa squad, where a victory would massively propel the season.