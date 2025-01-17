Report: Arsenal ‘agree personal terms’ with £51m midfielder

Zubimendi Agrees Terms with Arsenal: A Major Midfield Boost in Sight

Personal Terms Finalised for Real Sociedad Star

Arsenal appear to be closing in on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to Football Transfers. The 25-year-old Spanish international has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners, which would see him double his current wages to approximately €80,000 (£75,000) per week. Such an offer underlines Mikel Arteta’s determination to secure the talented playmaker for Arsenal’s long-term ambitions.

However, despite the agreement on personal terms, sources suggest a slight sticking point remains that could delay or block the move. Nevertheless, Arsenal have shown a strong commitment to landing Zubimendi, with plans already underway to ease his transition to life in London.

Emotional Move from Boyhood Club

Leaving Real Sociedad and San Sebastian is not a straightforward decision for Zubimendi. As an only child deeply attached to his family, he turned down moves to Liverpool and Arsenal in the past, particularly following Euro 2024. This emotional connection to his roots has been a defining aspect of his career so far.

To aid his adjustment, Arsenal have enlisted Mikel Merino, Zubimendi’s former midfield partner at Real Sociedad, to provide reassurance about the move. These efforts reflect Arsenal’s proactive approach to player welfare and adaptation.

Arsenal’s Advantage Over Bayern Munich

Arsenal’s willingness to meet Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause ensures they remain favourites to sign him, ahead of Bayern Munich, who have shown late interest. While a January move is possible, sources indicate the deal is more likely to be finalised in the summer, representing a significant coup for Arteta’s evolving squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Securing a player of Zubimendi’s calibre underscores the club’s ambition to solidify its midfield for years to come. His technical prowess, vision, and ability to control the tempo of a game make him a perfect fit for Arteta’s high-intensity, possession-based system.

What excites supporters most is how Zubimendi’s arrival could complement and elevate the performances of existing stars like Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice. Adding depth and quality in midfield has been a priority, and this move aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s focus on youth and tactical versatility.

While his emotional ties to Real Sociedad are understandable, fans are optimistic that Arsenal’s efforts to ease his transition will pay off. The involvement of Mikel Merino highlights the club’s attention to detail in ensuring Zubimendi’s comfort on and off the pitch.

Finally, beating Bayern Munich to his signature further cements Arsenal’s status as a top destination for Europe’s finest talents. The prospect of Zubimendi pulling the strings in midfield at the Emirates is an exciting one for fans and they will eagerly await the confirmation of this game-changing signing.