Sporting’s Striker on Arsenal and United Shortlist for Summer Move

Manchester United and Arsenal Eye Viktor Gyokeres as Transfer Battle Brews

Gyokeres’ Rapid Rise Sparks Elite Interest

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres has swiftly become one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers, with both Manchester United and Arsenal keen to secure his services. The Swedish forward has outstripped many of his contemporaries, proving himself a potent force in front of goal, and his performances have put him firmly in the sights of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United are particularly hopeful of fending off competition to land Gyokeres in the summer. The Independent reports that “United cannot afford that in this window without a series of sales, but Sporting would also prefer to keep the forward for a full season.” With the club embarking on a new era, there is an internal belief that patience could pay off, ensuring Gyokeres arrives at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Arsenal’s January Plans Disrupted by Jesus Injury

Arsenal’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements has intensified following Gabriel Jesus’ ACL injury. With Mikel Arteta admitting “they are looking”, Gyokeres’ name has surfaced alongside Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. The Independent notes that “Arsenal have not seriously pursued PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani yet this window.”

Arteta’s interest in Juventus-bound Dusan Vlahovic remains unclear, given previous links to the striker. However, there is an urgency at Arsenal to reinforce their attacking options, with the possibility that their plans could be accelerated.

Ruben Amorim Factor and Sporting’s Stance

Sporting’s financial leverage lies in Gyokeres’ reported release clause of under £100m. However, after losing their highly-rated manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, the Lisbon club are keen to retain their prized forward at least until the summer. Gyokeres himself remains ambitious, but as The Independent reports, “he would love to work with Amorim again, given the Portuguese is credited with bringing out the best qualities in Gyokeres’ game.”

United’s close ties with Sporting could provide an advantage, with negotiations potentially favouring the Red Devils. The Independent further highlights “the lure of Old Trafford and United as a club, as they embark on a new era.” There is growing optimism in Manchester that Gyokeres’ eventual destination will be Old Trafford rather than the Emirates.

Our View – EPL Index

It’s no surprise that Viktor Gyokeres is attracting attention from England’s top clubs. His clinical finishing, movement, and work rate have made him a standout performer in Portugal. But while Manchester United may see him as a priority summer target, their financial constraints mean they risk losing out if Arsenal move decisively in January.

For Arsenal, Jesus’ injury has disrupted Arteta’s plans significantly. They have been building towards a long-term striking solution, but the urgency of their situation means they may need to accelerate their pursuit. However, with Sporting reluctant to sell mid-season, Arsenal may have to look elsewhere or wait until the summer.

The Ruben Amorim factor cannot be ignored. If Gyokeres is indeed intent on reuniting with his former manager, then United could hold a decisive advantage. Yet, as we’ve seen so often in modern transfer sagas, money talks. If a Premier League side activates his release clause, Sporting will be powerless to stop the move.

A bidding war could yet ensue, but it will come down to how badly United or Arsenal need him—and when they decide to act.