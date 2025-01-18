Juventus Set High Price as Man City Show Interest in Defender

Man City’s Transfer Spree: Cambiaso Chase Gathers Pace

Manchester City are once again flexing their financial muscle in the transfer market, with reports linking them to Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Pep Guardiola’s side are seriously considering a move for the 24-year-old, despite Juventus’ reluctance to part ways mid-season.

Big Plans for Cambiaso

Reports in Italy suggest that City are “ready to swoop” for Cambiaso, having already held discussions with Juventus officials. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that a bid of around €60-65 million (£54.7m) is being prepared to tempt the Italian giants into selling, though Juventus are said to value him closer to €80 million (£67m).

Juventus see Cambiaso as an “indispensable” member of their squad, which explains their firm stance. However, City seem determined to test their resolve, especially with Josko Gvardiol struggling to get consistent minutes as a centre-half due to his deployment at left-back.

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in, stating that “City have scheduled direct contact with Juve officials to discuss Cambiaso, though no bid has been submitted – yet.” While the situation is developing, it appears clear that Guardiola wants reinforcements to bolster his squad depth in a crucial second half of the season.

Marmoush Before Cambiaso

Before securing Cambiaso, City are reportedly prioritising a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush. Romano reports that “securing a deal for Marmoush remains City’s top priority, with Cambiaso as the next target.”

City have allegedly reached an “agreement in principle” with Frankfurt, though the final transfer fee remains undisclosed. The deal is expected to fall within the £50-65 million range, making it another major outlay as the club seeks reinforcements to compensate for injuries and a slightly underwhelming domestic campaign.

Defensive Reinforcements and Squad Issues

Beyond the interest in Cambiaso, City are making further defensive investments. Agreements have already been finalised for Uzbekistan’s Abdukodir Khusanov and Brazilian starlet Vitor Reis, two promising centre-backs expected to cost a combined £72m. These acquisitions align with City’s strategy of planning for the future while maintaining short-term competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the club is dealing with some internal issues. Kyle Walker was recently embroiled in an online dispute with a supporter after missing City’s 2-2 draw with Brentford. The fan accused Walker of being a “disgrace” for his absence, but the veteran defender swiftly rebuked the claim, urging critics to “check their sources.”

At the same time, City are fighting off interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Brazilian forward Savinho. Despite his recent upturn in form, City have reportedly deemed him “untouchable,” ensuring that he will remain at the Etihad for now.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Manchester City’s aggressive approach in this transfer window is both expected and necessary given their mixed start to the campaign. A couple of key injuries and a few uncharacteristically inconsistent performances have exposed gaps in Guardiola’s squad. Fans will be excited about the potential signing of Cambiaso, as he offers versatility, strong defensive awareness, and attacking flair down the left flank. However, the high price tag could be a concern.

The move for Marmoush is another sign that Guardiola is seeking more attacking options, especially with players like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne struggling with fitness issues this season.

While some supporters might be sceptical about whether Cambiaso is the right target at this price point, City’s track record in the market speaks for itself. If Guardiola is convinced, then there’s every chance the Italian full-back will slot seamlessly into City’s tactical setup.

One thing is certain – City are not done in the market yet, and January could be another record-breaking month at the Etihad.