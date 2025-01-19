Report: Arsenal set to fast-track major January striker deal

Report: Benjamin Šeško Gives Arsenal a Deadline Boost

Arsenal’s ongoing pursuit of Benjamin Šeško has taken a dramatic twist as the RB Leipzig forward has already expressed his willingness to join the North London side. Mark Whiley of The Mirror reports that the Slovenian striker’s preference for Arsenal over Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea adds a new urgency to the Gunners’ transfer plans.

Why Šeško Is an Ideal Fit for Arsenal

The 21-year-old has been a standout performer for RB Leipzig, attracting attention with his powerful presence and lethal finishing. Arsenal targeted Šeško during the summer of 2024, but the striker opted to stay in Germany, securing a £60m “gentleman’s agreement” to leave in the summer of 2025. However, mounting injuries in Mikel Arteta’s squad and competition from Barcelona have forced Arsenal to reconsider their timeline.

Arteta addressed the club’s need for reinforcements in a recent press conference:

“At the moment, we don’t have them. We are trying, as I said, actively to find the best possible solution. But we will have to wait and see what we can do.”

The comments highlight Arsenal’s precarious situation, with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus severely limiting attacking options. Gabriel Jesus, who has suffered a season-ending knee injury, leaves a significant void in Arsenal’s front line. Arteta elaborated further:

“We have lost two massive players for us in the front line, and we need some support.”

The Financial Dilemma Arsenal Face

RB Leipzig’s stance remains firm: Šeško will not leave unless a “huge offer” is tabled this January. While Šeško is open to a move, Arsenal must weigh their financial priorities. The £60m price tag could escalate if the Gunners attempt to bypass the gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig.

Furthermore, Arsenal’s interest in Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams poses additional challenges. Williams reportedly demands wages exceeding £300,000 a week, a figure that has already proven to be a stumbling block. The Gunners have also explored Juventus’ Dusan Vlahović and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres, but no definitive progress has been reported.

Barcelona’s Interest Adds Complexity

Complicating matters further is Barcelona’s entry into the race for Šeško. While the Catalan club’s financial issues remain a major hurdle, their interest underscores the value and demand for the Slovenian international. For Arsenal, this serves as a timely warning—hesitation could result in losing a prime target to another European powerhouse.

The Gunners now face a pivotal decision: secure Šeško in January to strengthen their title push or risk missing out entirely by waiting until summer. The deadline to act has undoubtedly shortened.

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Makes Reinforcements Crucial

Arsenal’s injury woes have exacerbated their need for an immediate solution. Saka’s hamstring tear has sidelined him for weeks, while Gabriel Jesus’ absence is a significant blow to their attacking depth. As Arsenal fight on multiple fronts, particularly in the Premier League and Champions League, a reliable forward like Šeško could prove decisive.

Arteta’s assertion that Arsenal are “actively” seeking reinforcements aligns with the urgency of the situation. But questions remain: will the club’s hierarchy loosen their purse strings to secure a transformative signing in January? Or will they gamble on the availability of Šeško in the summer?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As Arsenal fans assess this report, there’s an undeniable sense of excitement surrounding the prospect of Benjamin Šeško donning the famous red and white shirt. His combination of physicality and technical skill would be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s dynamic attacking system. The injury to Gabriel Jesus makes the case for an immediate move even stronger.

However, the financial implications of such a transfer cannot be ignored. Arsenal’s pursuit of Nico Williams has already highlighted their struggles with wage demands, and the Šeško deal could face similar complications. Fans will hope the board recognises the urgency of the moment. A marquee signing now could be the difference between a successful title challenge and another “what if” season.

The added competition from Barcelona serves as a wake-up call. Arsenal’s hesitance in the past has cost them big-name signings, and fans will be keen to avoid a repeat. With Saka and Jesus unavailable, failing to address the forward line this month could leave the squad exposed in crucial fixtures.

Ultimately, Šeško represents a long-term investment for Arsenal. His age, potential, and readiness to join the club make him an ideal candidate to lead the line for years to come. The time to act is now.