Report: Milan exploring transfer for veteran City defender

Kyle Walker: AC Milan Interest Confirmed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is reportedly on AC Milan’s radar, with the Serie A giants keen to secure the services of the seasoned defender. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now a senior advisor to Milan’s RedBird ownership group, confirmed the club’s interest in the England international while speaking to DAZN. Dominic Hogan of the Daily Mail reported the story, highlighting Walker’s potential move and Ibrahimovic’s glowing assessment of the 34-year-old star.

Walker’s Decline Sparks Transfer Speculation

Kyle Walker has faced a challenging season at Manchester City, with a noticeable dip in form for a player once considered one of the Premier League’s all-time great right-backs. City’s struggles during the mid-season slump only compounded Walker’s own disappointing performances, prompting him to publicly express his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium.

It is no surprise that a defender of Walker’s pedigree has drawn attention from top clubs. AC Milan has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the race for his signature, as they seek to bolster their squad’s defensive options. According to Ibrahimovic, Milan is actively exploring the feasibility of signing Walker, describing him as a leader and a dominant force both on and off the pitch.

Ibrahimovic’s Praise and Milan’s Transfer Approach

In an interview with DAZN, Ibrahimovic was effusive in his praise of Walker. “Everyone knows that Walker is a great player, he did great things at City,” said the former striker. “When there is someone like him on the market, there is a lot of interest. It doesn’t go against our vision, because he is strong, he is a leader, he has dominance in the dressing room. Now we are checking if it is possible.”

Milan manager Sérgio Conceição has been in constant dialogue with the club’s hierarchy to identify transfer priorities. Ibrahimovic’s comments reflect a considered approach to recruitment, with Milan aiming to strengthen their squad while maintaining financial discipline. “The team is strong,” Ibrahimovic emphasised, “We showed in the Super Cup that it is a team that can win. Now we need continuity.”

Contract Details and Milan’s Ambition

As reported by Dominic Hogan, Milan is waiting to see if Manchester City will allow Walker to leave on a free transfer before making an official move. The Italian club is prepared to offer Walker a two-and-a-half-year contract, demonstrating their faith in the experienced defender’s ability to contribute at the highest level.

Interestingly, Milan had also been linked with Marcus Rashford earlier in the transfer window. However, reports from L’Equipe suggest that the club has shifted its focus to prioritise Walker’s signing instead. With Walker’s leadership and defensive acumen, Milan’s pursuit aligns with their ambition to compete both domestically and in European competitions.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester City supporter’s perspective, the prospect of losing Kyle Walker is bittersweet. On one hand, his performances this season have been far from his usual high standards, and his public desire to leave suggests his time at the club might naturally be coming to an end. However, Walker remains a player of immense quality and experience—qualities that have helped City achieve unprecedented success in recent years.

Walker’s pace, positional awareness, and versatility have made him a key figure in City’s defensive setup. Letting him leave for free would be a tough pill to swallow, especially considering the financial strength of the club. Some fans may question why City is not demanding a transfer fee or exploring other avenues to retain him until the end of his contract.

AC Milan’s interest reflects Walker’s enduring reputation on the international stage. For City supporters, it’s a reminder of his contributions to the team, even during a season marked by challenges. The move, if it materialises, could be the fresh start Walker needs to rediscover his best form—but it’s also a signal that City may need to prepare for a defensive rebuild in the near future.