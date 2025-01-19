Deportivo Holding Out for £17m as Chelsea Pursue Yeremay Hernández

Chelsea’s Pursuit of Yeremay Hernández Highlights Club’s January Ambitions

Chelsea’s transfer strategy remains as aggressive as ever, with the club making an opening bid of £8.5m for Deportivo La Coruña’s rising star, Yeremay Hernández. According to CaughtOffside, the Spanish club have rebuffed the initial offer, holding out for a fee closer to the winger’s €20m release clause. With competition from Arsenal, Aston Villa, and several Serie A clubs, Chelsea face a race against time to finalise the deal before the transfer window shuts.

Chelsea’s Opening Bid Falls Short

Chelsea’s interest in Hernández is part of a broader recruitment drive, with the club also targeting Ousmane Diomande and monitoring Alejandro Garnacho’s situation at Manchester United. However, as CaughtOffside reports, “Sources with knowledge of the Blues transfer plans this winter understand that the West London outfit have made an opening bid of £8.5m to Deportivo La Coruna for the 22-year-old.”

Despite Chelsea’s eagerness, Deportivo are reluctant to let Hernández leave on the cheap. The Spanish club, aware of the growing interest in their player, are unwilling to negotiate unless bids come closer to the €20m mark. With Hernández tied to a contract until 2030, Deportivo hold a strong position, knowing they do not need to sell immediately.

Interest Growing Across Europe

Hernández’s stock is rising fast, with CaughtOffside reporting that “Sources understand that both Arsenal and Aston Villa sent scouts to watch the matches against CD Mirandes and Malaga, and were hugely impressed by what they saw.” The Spanish winger’s performances have turned heads, and the competition for his signature is intensifying.

Serie A clubs AC Milan, Napoli, and Como are also expected to enter the fray before the window closes. The growing number of interested parties could push Chelsea into a more aggressive negotiating stance, especially given their clear intention to finalise deals quickly.

Loan Move to Strasbourg Planned

One of the more intriguing elements of Chelsea’s pursuit of Hernández is their intention to loan him out immediately after securing his signature. CaughtOffside notes, “From Chelsea’s point of view, they want to add Hernández to their squad this winter and then immediately loan him to Strasbourg for the remainder of the season.”

This aligns with Chelsea’s recent transfer approach, acquiring young talents before sending them on loan to develop in Europe. Strasbourg, part of Chelsea’s multi-club ownership model, provides a platform for Hernández to gain valuable experience before potentially making the step up to Stamford Bridge next season.

With time running out in the January window, Chelsea must move decisively to ensure they do not lose out to rival bidders.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Chelsea’s interest in Hernández underlines their continued pursuit of young talent with high potential resale value. The club’s strategy has been to identify emerging stars before they hit the mainstream market, and Hernández fits that profile perfectly.

The proposed loan move to Strasbourg follows the club’s model of stockpiling promising talent and allowing them to develop away from the pressure of immediate first-team football at Stamford Bridge. While this approach has drawn criticism for stifling player pathways, it has also allowed Chelsea to maintain squad depth while complying with financial regulations.

The challenge, however, lies in the negotiation. Deportivo La Coruña, knowing the demand for Hernández, are in no rush to sell unless their valuation is met. If Chelsea truly see Hernández as a future star, they may have to improve their bid significantly to fend off Arsenal, Villa, and the Serie A clubs monitoring the situation.

With just days left in the January transfer window, Chelsea must decide whether Hernández is worth meeting Deportivo’s asking price or whether they risk losing out on yet another promising target.