Report: Chelsea’s Predicted Lineup Faces Late Fitness Tests

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs Wolves: Injury Updates and Team News for Premier League Clash

Chelsea are preparing to face Wolves at Stamford Bridge tonight, but injuries and fitness concerns are casting a shadow over their selection options. The Blues face key decisions as manager Enzo Maresca navigates a mounting injury list ahead of the Premier League clash.

Injury Woes for Chelsea’s Key Players

Cole Palmer is a significant doubt after sustaining a knock during last week’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. The 22-year-old missed Friday’s training session and was due to be assessed over the weekend. Speaking about Palmer, Maresca stated:

“First half, they kicked him. He didn’t train today. We don’t know if he’s going to train tomorrow or in two days.”

The fitness of Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, and Romeo Lavia also hangs in the balance. All three missed Friday’s session, with muscle fatigue cited for Fernandez and Lavia, while Colwill picked up a knock during the Bournemouth game. Mykhailo Mudryk and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remain sidelined, adding to Chelsea’s injury concerns.

Defensive Dilemmas for Maresca

With hamstring injuries ruling out Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, Chelsea’s defensive options are stretched thin. Trevoh Chalobah has been recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace to provide cover at centre-back, giving Maresca a critical decision to make for tonight’s lineup.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup

Chelsea are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, though much depends on late fitness tests for several players. Here’s the predicted XI:

Sanchez; Caicedo, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

However, Palmer, Colwill, Fernandez, and Lavia remain doubts, while Fofana, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, and Mudryk are unavailable.

Match Details

Date and Time: 8pm GMT, Monday, 20 January 2025

Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to Watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea’s injury-hit squad will be eager to deliver a strong performance, but Wolves will look to exploit their weaknesses. Maresca’s tactical adaptability will be key in this tightly contested fixture.