Di Marzio: Newcastle Face Decision as Juventus Make Transfer Bid

Juventus Enter Talks with Newcastle for Lloyd Kelly

Juventus have reportedly submitted a bid in the region of €12-13 million for Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly. According to Calciomercato, the Italian club has initiated contact over the 25-year-old, whom sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has admired since his days at Napoli.

Newcastle value Kelly at approximately €18-20 million, creating a notable gap in valuations. Juventus, however, remain keen as they seek reinforcements for their defence. While Kelly is a key target, the report suggests his potential arrival may overshadow other options like Milan’s Fikayo Tomori.

Kelly’s versatility and physicality make him a sought-after talent. This season, he has featured in nine Premier League matches for Newcastle, registering one assist during their 1 September clash with Tottenham. Additionally, Kelly has appeared in three Carabao Cup fixtures and one FA Cup match.

“Kelly is a player we’ve tracked for some time,” Giuntoli is understood to believe, reflecting Juventus’ determination to secure his services.

Newcastle’s Position on the Deal

While Newcastle’s valuation of Kelly presents a potential stumbling block, their willingness to listen to offers indicates a deal is possible. Juventus will need to decide if Kelly’s reported price aligns with their plans, especially as they balance costs with other transfer priorities.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Kelly has shown glimpses of brilliance since joining Newcastle, including his ability to adapt to different roles in defence. At just 25, he possesses room to develop further, making him a valuable asset for Eddie Howe’s squad.

However, Newcastle’s reported valuation of €18-20 million suggests they see Kelly as more than just a rotational player. Allowing him to leave for significantly less could be seen as a step backwards, particularly as Newcastle aim to build a squad capable of competing both domestically and in European competitions.

Fans might question whether Juventus’ reported bid reflects the defender’s true value in today’s inflated market. If Newcastle are serious about retaining squad depth and flexibility in defence, Kelly’s departure should only be considered at the right price.

That said, selling Kelly for a substantial fee could pave the way for reinforcements in other areas, particularly given Newcastle’s ambitions. Whether Juventus meet the asking price will determine if this transfer saga develops further, but Newcastle fans will undoubtedly want assurances that any sale aligns with their long-term goals.