Report: Spurs Facing Major Selection Woes as Injury List Grows

Spurs’ Injury Crisis Deepens as Key Players Face Extended Absences

Tottenham Hotspur’s mounting injury woes worsened after head coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed that forwards Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson are set for extended spells on the sidelines. The pair join an already lengthy injury list, leaving Spurs grappling with a crisis that shows no signs of easing.

Key Absentees Add to Tottenham’s Struggles

Spurs were without 10 senior players during their 3-2 defeat at Everton, a match that underscored their ongoing struggles in the Premier League. Solanke suffered a knee injury in training, described as “innocuous” by Postecoglou, but the striker is likely to be unavailable for several weeks. Meanwhile, Johnson is facing up to a month out after sustaining a calf strain in the midweek loss to Arsenal.

“It’s a pretty extreme situation,” Postecoglou admitted. “We’ve lost three significant players since the last game, and we already had seven or eight out. At some point, that will change, we’ll get some players back, but right now, it’s just the situation we’re dealt.”

Defensive and Midfield Concerns

Adding to Tottenham’s woes, midfielder Yves Bissouma was also absent at Goodison Park after picking up a knock. Postecoglou hinted at a possible return next weekend but remained cautious. “Biss was a knock; we’re hoping he should be right by next weekend,” he said.

Rodrigo Bentancur remains under concussion protocols, while Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon are unavailable for Thursday’s European clash. The sheer volume of absentees is testing the resilience of a squad already struggling for form.

Responsibility Amid a Torrid Run

Spurs have now won just one of their last 10 Premier League fixtures, a dismal sequence that Postecoglou has taken responsibility for. “The responsibility lies squarely with me to try to get us out of it,” he said. “We had 11 or 12 missing today, and apart from Rodri going through the protocols, no one else is really due to come back soon.”

Despite the challenges, Postecoglou remains determined to steady the ship, with the next matches providing an opportunity to regroup and recalibrate.