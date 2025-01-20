Report: Former Premier League Midfielder Joins Como in Serie A

Dele Alli Joins Como: A New Chapter in His Football Journey

Dele Alli has signed an 18-month contract with Serie A side Como, marking a significant step in the former England international’s return to competitive football. After an extended absence from the game, the 28-year-old midfielder is poised to rebuild his career under the management of Cesc Fàbregas.

Como’s Belief in Alli’s Potential

Alli’s move to Como follows a successful trial period with the club. Fàbregas, the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder now at the helm of Como, expressed confidence in Alli’s abilities:

“The club believes in Dele’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form. His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the squad.”

Como, currently 17th in Serie A, are battling to maintain their top-flight status. While it remains uncertain whether Alli will debut in Monday’s match against Udinese, his arrival signals hope for both player and club.

A Journey of Recovery

Alli’s last competitive appearance was in February 2023 during a brief loan spell with Besiktas, cut short by a hip injury. Further groin issues prevented him from featuring for Everton, the club he left as a free agent last summer. Since then, Alli has undertaken a remarkable journey of recovery, addressing personal struggles with addiction and mental health.

In a candid 2023 interview on The Overlap podcast with Gary Neville, Alli revealed harrowing details about his childhood abuse and his time in rehabilitation. Later, on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, he reflected on the overwhelming support he received, stating he was beginning to “see the light.”

A Fresh Start in Italy

Alli’s determination to return to football has been evident. Having begun his career at MK Dons and later starring for Spurs, he now aims to reignite his passion for the game at Como. Working under Fàbregas, a former midfield rival, presents an intriguing narrative for the next chapter of his career.

With the option of extending his stay until 2027, Alli’s move to Como is not just a return to football but an opportunity to rewrite his story.