Fabrizio Romano Confirms Aston Villa’s Interest in Defender with £8.4m Deal Agreed

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Aston Villa’s January Transfer Plans

Aston Villa is currently undergoing a significant transition, as confirmed by trusted sports journalist Fabrizio Romano. The club has agreed to sell Brazilian defender Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce, in a deal believed to exceed £8.4m. Carlos’s departure comes after a stint marked by injuries, which limited his appearances to just 58 over two and a half seasons. With Carlos set to join Jose Mourinho in Istanbul, Villa is not wasting any time finding a replacement, with their sights set on a player also targeted by Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Target in Villa’s Sights

Romano reveals that Villa is keen on securing Loïc Bade, a promising centre-back from Sevilla, who has been on Liverpool’s radar as well. “Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce, here we go! Deal in place with Aston Villa as Brazilian defender will fly to Istanbul tonight. Transfer fee expected to be in excess of €10m with Aston Villa keen on Loïc Bade as replacement,” Romano posted on X.

🚨🟡🔵 Diego Carlos to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Deal in place with Aston Villa as Brazilian defender will fly to Istanbul tonight. Transfer fee expected to be in excess of €10m with Aston Villa keen on Loïc Badé as replacement. pic.twitter.com/0mAQx0nk3m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2025

Strategic Implications of Villa’s Transfer Activity

The potential acquisition of Bade is strategic for Villa, especially considering the interest from other European clubs like Atalanta and Newcastle United. If Villa succeeds in bringing Bade to Villa Park, it would not only enhance their defensive line but also make a clear statement about their ambitions. Bade’s impressive track record, including a Europa League victory where he played crucial minutes, underscores his potential impact at Villa.

Villa’s Position Strengthening Despite Departures

Apart from Carlos, Villa has seen other players exit this window. Jaden Philogene moved to Ipswich Town, and Lewis Dobbin’s loan was redirected from West Brom to Norwich. Despite these movements, Villa’s focus remains sharp on reinforcing their squad, evidenced by their swift action in the transfer market.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an Aston Villa fan, it’s both exhilarating and nerve-wracking to see the club actively engaging in the transfer market, particularly when chasing a player like Loïc Bade, who is also on Liverpool’s wishlist. Securing Bade would not only fill the void left by Diego Carlos but also boost our defensive resilience.

The departure of Diego Carlos is a significant change, but it’s a part of football. What matters now is how the club moves forward. If Villa can finalize a deal for Bade, it would demonstrate ambition and the ability to attract rising stars, competing against the likes of Liverpool and other top clubs.

Moreover, Bade’s previous tenure at Nottingham Forest, albeit brief and uneventful, should not deter our enthusiasm. His performance in the Europa League for Sevilla showed he has what it takes to compete at the highest levels. This move could very well be a masterstroke by Villa’s sporting director, Monchi, known for his shrewd transfer dealings.

The coming days are crucial. If Villa can secure Bade amid stiff competition, it will be a testament to the club’s direction under Unai Emery’s stewardship. As fans, we should be optimistic and supportive of the club’s ambitious moves in this challenging transfer market.