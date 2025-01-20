Player Ratings: Chelsea Ends Slump with Key Win Over Wolves

Chelsea Ends Drought with Strategic Win Over Wolves

On a brisk evening at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea orchestrated a much-needed resurgence by defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, marking their first Premier League triumph of 2025. This victory not only lifted the spirits but also quashed a five-match winless streak that loomed over the team like a dense fog.

Strategic Set-Piece Execution

The game unfolded with a tactical prowess from Chelsea, particularly evident in their use of set-pieces. Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, displayed a vulnerability that has become all too familiar this season. The match’s pivotal moments were heavily influenced by Chelsea’s ability to exploit these weaknesses, setting the stage for an eventful encounter.

Tosin Adarabioyo, celebrating his first league goal for Chelsea, opened the scoring. The goal, initially disallowed, was subsequently confirmed by VAR, which showed the centre-back was onside. This moment was crucial, not just for the scoreboard but for the morale boost it provided the team.

However, Wolves found a momentary reprieve when Robert Sanchez, Chelsea’s goalkeeper, mishandled a routine catch. Matt Doherty pounced on the error, ensuring the first half concluded with high drama. The second half saw Marc Cucurella, on his 100th Premier League appearance, restore Chelsea’s lead with a goal that was as unorthodox as it was vital.

Resilience and Reactions

Noni Madueke’s season against Wolves continued to impress, as he claimed his fourth goal against the Midlands club this season, decisively impacting the game’s trajectory. The match’s closing stages saw Nicolas Jackson find the net, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside, a decision that underscored the tense and tactical nature of the encounter.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK: Robert Sanchez – 4/10

RB: Reece James (c) – 8.5/10

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo – 8/10

CB: Trevoh Chalobah – 8/10

LB: Marc Cucurella – 8/10

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 7/10

CM: Moises Caicedo – 7.5/10

RM: Noni Madueke – 7.5/10

AM: Cole Palmer – 7/10

LM: Pedro Neto – 6/10

ST: Nicolas Jackson – 6/10

Substitutes: Jadon Sancho – 6/10, Malo Gusto – 6/10, Axel Disasi – 6/10

Wolves Player Ratings