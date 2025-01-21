Report: Wolves Midfielder Out While Transfer Window Open

Lemina Out During Transfer Window: Pereira Addresses Midfielder’s Future

Mario Lemina’s future at Wolves remains uncertain as head coach Vitor Pereira confirmed that the midfielder will not play while the January transfer window remains open. The 31-year-old Gabon international has expressed his desire to leave, leading to a temporary absence from the squad as Wolves navigate a challenging period.

Pereira’s Stance on Lemina’s Commitment

Lemina asked to be left out of Wolves’ 3-0 defeat to Newcastle on 15 January, a decision that sparked widespread speculation about his commitment. Although the midfielder has since apologised to Pereira and his teammates, the Wolves manager emphasised that he will not reintegrate Lemina into the squad until the transfer window closes.

“For me, he is out until the end of the market,” Pereira stated. “If he is my player after that, I will solve the problem because he is a good player. If he goes out, it’s not my problem. I don’t want a player with doubts in his mind.”

Lemina continues to train with the squad, but Pereira acknowledged that the player’s focus is currently elsewhere. Wolves, currently 17th in the Premier League, are reportedly asking for £5 million for Lemina, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab expressing interest in a free transfer—an offer Wolves are unwilling to entertain.

Lemina’s Leadership Role in Question

Once a key figure at Wolves, Lemina was stripped of the captaincy earlier this season by former manager Gary O’Neil following a post-match altercation with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen. While O’Neil maintained Lemina’s place within the squad’s leadership group, his influence has waned.

Since Pereira’s appointment in December, Lemina has played just 31 minutes, reflecting a shift in priorities. Pereira commented, “We can commit mistakes in life, I did some mistakes in my life. We must give him the opportunity to show in the act, not with words.”

Transfer Window Uncertainty

The ongoing transfer saga leaves Wolves facing an important decision. With fixtures against Arsenal and Aston Villa looming, Pereira is prioritising players fully committed to the club’s cause.

“Mario has quality,” Pereira noted. “He can bring us physicality in the midfield, technical quality. It depends on his mind. I hope until the end of the season or the end of the month he will be able to help us.”

The transfer window closes on 3 February at 23:00 GMT. Whether Lemina stays or departs, his future could have significant implications for Wolves’ survival battle.