Report: Leipzig striker on Arsenal’s Radar

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Benjamin Sesko: A Statement of Intent or a Tactical Bluff?

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with El Nacional claiming they have earmarked approximately £59 million for the deal. While this move signals intent from Mikel Arteta’s side, doubts remain over whether this bid will be enough to secure the highly rated forward.

Reinforcing a Depleted Attack

The Gunners are facing an injury crisis in attack. Just as Gabriel Jesus was beginning to hit form, disaster struck with an injury that is likely to keep him out for the season. Bukayo Saka has also endured a spell on the sidelines, leaving Arsenal short of firepower in a crucial phase of the season.

Arteta has made it clear that he wants reinforcements, and Sesko has been frequently linked with a move to the Emirates. However, previous reports suggested Arsenal were considering an offer closer to £70 million, making this revised figure look somewhat conservative.

The Battle With Barcelona

El Nacional notes that Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on Sesko, but their financial situation makes it “difficult to compete” with the Premier League’s economic muscle. While Arsenal might be leading the race, the question remains whether £59 million will be sufficient to persuade Leipzig to part ways with one of Europe’s brightest striking prospects.

Interestingly, Sesko’s willingness to join Arsenal has reportedly “already been shown,” but the complexities of club-to-club negotiations present a significant hurdle. His agent has suggested that a January transfer remains unlikely unless a “mammoth offer” arrives.

Summer Could Be Key

If Arsenal fail to meet Leipzig’s demands now, they might find themselves waiting until the summer. Reports indicate that Sesko has a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig allowing him to leave at the end of the season. That said, waiting too long could invite further competition, potentially driving his price even higher.

With Arsenal also reportedly in contact over a potential move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, the Gunners appear to be assessing all options. However, if Osimhen’s price tag proves prohibitive, moving aggressively for Sesko now might be the better strategy.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Arsenal fans: Many Gunners supporters will be buzzing about the prospect of Sesko arriving at the Emirates. His aerial ability, finishing prowess, and tactical intelligence could offer the cutting edge Arsenal need to push for silverware.

Sceptical voices: However, some will question whether Arsenal are truly serious about this pursuit. The reported £59 million bid falls short of Leipzig’s valuation, and previous links suggested a higher bid was being considered. Is this a genuine attempt to sign the striker, or a calculated bluff to test Leipzig’s resolve?

Concerned fans: Others might worry about Arsenal missing out altogether. If the club delays too long, another European giant could swoop in during the summer. Having let prime striking targets slip in the past, Arsenal cannot afford indecision.

If Arteta and Edu are serious about Sesko, they may need to move swiftly and decisively. The clock is ticking, and Leipzig hold the power in negotiations.