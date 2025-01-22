Arteta Confident in Saliba’s Recovery Ahead of Key Fixtures

Saliba Recovery Key as Arsenal Face Selection Dilemma

Mikel Arteta remains hopeful that William Saliba will be fit in time for Arsenal’s crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City. The French centre-back suffered a hamstring injury during the North London derby and was absent from the weekend’s draw with Aston Villa.

Defensive Concerns Ahead of City Test

Saliba’s absence has left Arsenal vulnerable at the back, and he will also miss Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb. Arteta, however, remains optimistic about his return for the high-stakes encounter with City on February 2.

“Yes, I hope so, yes,” Arteta said when asked about Saliba’s availability for the match. “He is evolving well, the last few days he was feeling much better already – but this game [against Dinamo] comes a little bit too early for him.”

Adding to Arsenal’s defensive woes, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also sidelined, both nursing knee injuries. The duo were not involved in Tuesday’s training session, further limiting Arteta’s options at the back.

Midfield Reinforcements Return

There is some positive news for Arteta, as Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori are back in training. Calafiori has been absent for the last three games, while Nwaneri has been sidelined since early January due to a muscle injury.

“It’s very positive news, we’ve missed them for a few weeks and they returned today for training so they will be available for the game,” Arteta confirmed.

Nwaneri’s Timely Boost for Attacking Depth

Arsenal’s attack has been stretched thin, and Nwaneri’s return is significant. The 17-year-old was in impressive form before his injury, scoring in back-to-back matches and offering a solution on the right flank in Bukayo Saka’s absence.

“It was a big setback because he (Nwaneri) was getting some consistency and more minutes,” said Arteta. “We made him play in a different position and he was doing really well, then suddenly this happens.”

Saka’s Recovery Progress

Meanwhile, Saka is on the road to recovery and is set for a short break, following Arteta’s advice.

“He’s doing really well, he’s feeling better day by day, but we have to respect the healing process and then he has a lot of stages to go through in his rehab,” said Arteta.

With Arsenal’s squad depth being tested, Arteta will be hoping Saliba, Nwaneri, and Calafiori’s return can provide the necessary reinforcements for the upcoming fixtures.