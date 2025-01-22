Report: Forest Keen on Wolves Forward as They Push for a Top-Four Finish

Nottingham Forest Eye Wolves Forward Matheus Cunha in Ambitious January Move

Nottingham Forest are setting their sights high in the January transfer market, with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha reportedly their prime target, suggest The Daily Mail. As they push for an unlikely top-four finish, Forest’s ambitions have taken a bold step forward, signalling their intent in what promises to be an intriguing month of transfer activity.

Forest’s Attacking Aspirations

With the club eager to bolster their attacking ranks, reports indicate that Forest are prioritising Cunha as the ideal addition before the window closes. “Forest have a serious interest in the Brazil international and are ready to make a play for the 10-goal forward.” Given his proven ability in the Premier League, the 25-year-old would undoubtedly add quality and firepower to Nuno Espírito Santo’s squad.

However, Forest’s pursuit of Cunha won’t be straightforward. “The 25-year-old is being courted by a number of the Premier League’s top clubs and it remains to be seen if Forest can pull off what would be a major coup.” Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all said to be interested, making the battle for his signature a fiercely contested affair.

Wolves’ Stance and Cunha’s Decision

While Cunha is in discussions with Wolves over a new contract, there is speculation that he could delay committing his future in anticipation of a move to a club competing in Europe. “But with the opportunity of joining a club who could provide him with the chance of playing European football this, or next season, emerging as a possibility this month, Cunha could bide his time before signing new terms with Wolves.”

Forest had previously submitted a £22 million bid for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, which was swiftly rejected, leading them to shift focus to the Brazilian forward. Whether they can fend off competition from the traditional elite and lure Cunha to the City Ground remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Nottingham Forest supporters are buzzing with anticipation at the prospect of signing a player of Cunha’s calibre. Under Nuno Espírito Santo, there is a genuine belief that Forest can challenge for a European spot, and this potential deal further fuels those ambitions.

Yet, there is an underlying scepticism. Can Forest really compete with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs for his signature? History suggests that when the big names come calling, it’s hard for players to resist. However, Forest’s recent spending power and willingness to invest could work in their favour.

Moreover, Cunha’s decision may come down to playing time. Would he be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal or Chelsea? At Forest, he would undoubtedly be the focal point, which could prove decisive in his choice.

Forest fans are right to be excited, but this pursuit won’t be easy. If they manage to secure Cunha’s services, it would be one of the most ambitious January moves in recent memory.