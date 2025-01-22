Arsenal Look to Overcome Injury Woes Against Dinamo Zagreb

Saliba Blow as Arsenal Face Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League

Arsenal will be without William Saliba as they prepare to take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League tonight, with Mikel Arteta confirming the French centre-back has not recovered in time for the fixture.

Defensive Concerns for Arteta

Saliba, who sustained a hamstring injury during the north London derby, missed Arsenal’s draw against Aston Villa at the weekend and was also absent from Tuesday’s training session. Arteta provided an update on his condition, stating:

“He is evolving well, the last few days he was feeling much better already, but this game comes a little bit too early for him.”

The defensive absences do not stop there. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both ruled out with knee injuries, leaving Arsenal thin at the back. Jakub Kiwior is expected to step into central defence in what could be a rare European start for the Polish international.

Saka and Jesus Still Sidelined

In addition to defensive worries, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus remain long-term absentees. Their absence continues to hinder Arsenal’s attacking options, with the Gunners relying on Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, and potentially Raheem Sterling to provide a spark in the final third.

On a brighter note, Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori returned to training on Tuesday. Arteta welcomed the duo’s return, saying:

“It’s very positive news, we’ve missed them for a few weeks and they returned today for training so they will be available for the game.”

Rotation Likely as Arsenal Seek European Progress

With Arsenal in a commanding position in the Champions League group, Arteta may use this fixture to rotate his squad. Jorginho is tipped to feature in midfield, while Kieran Tierney could slot in at left-back.

The Gunners are still dealing with a stretched squad, but their depth will be tested against a Dinamo Zagreb side eager to cause an upset.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Partey, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Sterling, Havertz, Trossard.

Injuries: Jesus (knee), Saka (hamstring), Saliba (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee).

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Wednesday, January 22, 2025.