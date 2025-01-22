Report: Transfer Speculation Surrounds Wolves Star as Arsenal Monitor Situation

Arsenal Weigh Up Cunha Move Amid Contract Standoff

Arsenal’s search for a striker has led them back to Matheus Cunha, with the Wolves forward currently embroiled in a contract standoff. As reported by Football Transfers, the Gunners are keen but unwilling to meet Wolves’ valuation of over £70 million. With personal terms reportedly not an issue, the key stumbling block remains the transfer fee.

Arsenal’s Valuation vs Wolves’ Demand

While Arsenal are admirers of Cunha, they do not view him as a top-priority target. Their focus appears to be on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, making their reported £45 million ceiling for Cunha a firm stance. Wolves, however, remain resolute, valuing the Brazilian at a significantly higher price point. Given Arsenal’s history of shrewd negotiations, this could turn into a drawn-out affair if Wolves refuse to budge.

Cunha’s situation reflects a classic January dilemma—clubs overvaluing their assets mid-season while suitors hesitate to overpay. The financial gulf between Arsenal and Wolves suggests that unless one party compromises, this deal is unlikely to progress beyond exploratory talks.

Transfer Speculation Impacting Cunha’s Form

Arsenal’s interest in Cunha is well-documented, but recent events suggest that the speculation may be affecting his performances. The Brazilian made headlines when he ‘liked’ an Instagram comment that read, “Man Utd soon,” fueling speculation of a move to Old Trafford.

More concerningly, his recent behaviour during Wolves’ 3-1 defeat to Chelsea has drawn scrutiny. Journalist Liam Keen reported that Cunha headed straight down the tunnel post-match, which prompted a strong rebuttal from the player: “Liar. I went to applaud [the fans], congratulated the referees and the opposing players. Then I went to the tunnel. Don’t ever come and ask me to give you an interview again.”

Wolves’ Stance and Pereira’s Concerns

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has made his stance clear—Cunha’s focus must remain on the team. Speaking after the Chelsea loss, Pereira said: “I had this conversation in the dressing room. He can be frustrated because he wants to win, but everybody in the team wants to win. I don’t like this body language. I want someone as a captain trying to help the team – running, suffering, fighting together. This is something I can understand. Next time, I will not understand. This is something that cannot happen again.”

Despite understanding the distractions caused by transfer speculation, Pereira’s firm words underline that patience is wearing thin. With Wolves fighting for a strong Premier League finish, they cannot afford to have their key forward mentally checked out.

Our View – EPL Index

Sceptical Arsenal fans may wonder if Cunha is the right choice at this stage.

A £70 million valuation for a striker who is not Wolves’ most prolific goal-scorer feels excessive. Arsenal supporters will recall the club’s struggles with expensive gambles—Nicolas Pépé’s £72 million move remains a cautionary tale. If Cunha is not a priority target, is it worth pushing hard for him when midfield reinforcements might be a bigger necessity?

Wolves fans, meanwhile, may be disappointed in Cunha’s recent attitude.

His reaction to media scrutiny and body language concerns hint at a player already distracted by transfer talk. While some will sympathise with the mental strain of constant speculation, others may feel that a true professional should maintain composure and focus until a deal is done.

In a window where values are inflated, Arsenal must decide whether Cunha is worth the extra push—or if they are better off looking elsewhere.