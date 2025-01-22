Man City Aim to Keep European Hopes Alive in Crucial PSG Showdown

Manchester City Chase Champions League Revival in Paris

Momentum from Ipswich Rout Must Carry Into Europe

Manchester City’s relentless dismantling of Ipswich Town, a merciless 6-0 statement, provided a glimpse of what Pep Guardiola’s side is capable of at their best. The performance, arguably City’s finest all season, saw Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, and emerging talent James McAtee all etch their names onto the scoresheet.

Yet, as the champions of England transition from domestic dominance to the unforgiving terrain of Europe, a far sterner examination awaits. Paris Saint-Germain stand between them and survival in the Champions League, with both sides staring at the prospect of an ignominious exit. City’s inconsistent form in the competition sees them languishing in 24th place after two wins, two draws, and two defeats. PSG find themselves in an equally precarious position, setting up a colossal showdown at the Parc des Princes.

Defensive Concerns but Stones’ Return a Boost

Guardiola’s defensive options have been stretched, though signs of relief are emerging. Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb are edging towards full fitness, leaving Rodri as the most significant absentee. However, the absences of new signings Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, as well as third acquisition Omar Marmoush, limit City’s flexibility in the squad. Jeremy Doku remains unavailable through injury.

There is, however, a major lift in the return of John Stones. His presence provides leadership and composure in a defence that is likely to mirror the lineup seen at Portman Road. Rico Lewis could slot in, while Bernardo Silva, rested at the weekend, may replace Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Attacking Powerhouse Ready to Fire

In attack, Guardiola has a wealth of riches but little room for experimentation. Savinho, who remained on the bench against Ipswich, is expected to feature, complementing an unshakable trio of Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, and Haaland. The Norwegian, a constant menace in European fixtures, will be key in City’s bid to break down PSG’s backline.

One notable omission is Kyle Walker, with speculation surrounding a potential move to AC Milan growing stronger. His absence adds further intrigue to City’s tactical setup on a night where every decision carries immense weight.

Predicted Man City XI

Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Kovacic, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Savinho

Injured: Ake, Bobb, Rodri, Doku

Ineligible: Reis, Khusanov

Time and date: 8pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2025

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports and Discovery+