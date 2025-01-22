Report: Man United forward ‘close to joining’ La Liga side

Manchester United Winger Antony Nears Real Betis Loan Move

No Option, No Obligation – A Temporary Fix?

Manchester United’s Brazilian winger Antony is on the verge of sealing a loan move to La Liga side Real Betis. As reported by Sky Sports, the agreement is verbal, with no option or obligation to buy, suggesting that this is merely a short-term fix for all parties involved.

The final steps of the deal include Antony completing his medical before the move is finalised. This marks another chapter in what has been a turbulent time for the 23-year-old since his high-profile £85m transfer from Ajax in 2022.

A Declining Influence at Old Trafford

When Manchester United secured Antony’s signature, expectations were sky-high. However, inconsistency, injuries, and off-field distractions have seen his stock plummet at Old Trafford. The lack of an option for Betis to make the deal permanent indicates United still have plans for Antony – or, at the very least, want to protect their investment. His contract runs until 2027, with the club holding the option to extend by a further year.

A New Challenge in La Liga

Real Betis represents an intriguing destination. Under Manuel Pellegrini, the Spanish outfit have developed a reputation for playing attractive, attacking football. This could provide Antony with the confidence boost he needs after a difficult period in the Premier League. His dribbling ability and flair could suit La Liga well, but consistency will be key.

For Manchester United, this move clears the way for squad adjustments while also giving Antony a chance to rediscover his form. However, fans may question whether sending a high-profile signing on loan without a buy option is a wise decision.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Sceptical Manchester United Supporters Left Scratching Their Heads

Manchester United fans will have mixed feelings about Antony’s move to Real Betis. On one hand, his performances have largely failed to justify the club’s hefty investment. On the other, allowing him to leave without an obligation for Betis to purchase raises questions about the club’s long-term plan.

Given United’s ongoing issues in attack, the decision to part ways with a player they spent £85m on just two years ago will undoubtedly fuel debate. Some supporters feel that Antony was never the right fit for the Premier League, while others argue he was not given a stable environment to thrive in. Either way, the fact that his time at Old Trafford has reached this point so quickly is concerning.

If Antony rediscovers his best form in Spain, United could see a revitalised player return next season. But if his struggles continue, this move will only prolong the inevitable – a permanent departure at a significantly reduced price.

With no buy option, this loan is a gamble for all parties. For Antony, it’s an opportunity to reignite his career. For Manchester United, it’s a temporary measure that does little to clarify his long-term future.